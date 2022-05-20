Kamala Harris finally finds her role: Defending the legalized slaughter of the unborn

(LifeSiteNews) – It is unsurprising that, as the Biden Administration braces for the possible overthrow of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is front and center. This week, she hosted a virtual conversation with abortionists from Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Montana. If Roe falls, Harris said, “It would be a direct assault on the fundamental right of self-determination, to live and love without interference from the government.”

Harris has a long record of being an abortion extremist. As attorney-general for the state of California, she launched an investigation into David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress after he released undercover videos that revealed the abortion industry is harvesting body parts from aborted babies and selling them to medical researchers. Daleiden’s apartment was even raided and his property seized.

In response to revelations that Planned Parenthood — of which Harris is a long-time supporter — is engaged in grotesque crimes against society’s most vulnerable members, Harris chose to investigate the journalist rather than the criminals. (Incidentally, the pro-life movement is one of the only human rights movements that faces near-universal opposition from a media participating in the coverup. Daleiden had to investigate Planned Parenthood because the New York Times never will.)

It isn’t just her targeting of pro-life journalists — Harris’s record is one of totally dedication to the abortion industry all the way down. She has a 100% pro-abortion voting record from NARAL, supports codifying Roe v. Wade in law (another attempt to do so this month failed), wants to repeal the Hyde Amendment, and rarely misses an opportunity to speak out in defense of America’s bloodiest business.

And so after months of bumbling around the Biden Administration and embarrassing herself by somehow managing to come off as less articulate than her geriatric boss, Harris has finally found an issue that she can throw herself into with passion: abortion. She’s giving media interviews, speaking to abortion groups, championing a get-out-the-vote campaign to save abortion in America, and meeting with abortionists. She comes off as focused and angry. That’s because this time, her vampiric passion is real. She genuinely does care about the “right” to kill unborn babies. She doesn’t have to fake it.

Instead of meeting with abortionists, Harris should meet with Melissa Ohden. Or Claire Culwell. Or Josiah. They are members of an incredibly rare group: People who survived the abortion procedures intended to kill them. Melissa soaked in a saline solution injected into her mother’s womb by an abortionist for days but was miraculously born alive. Claire survived, but her twin sibling did not. The abortionist killed the baby next to her but missed her. Every day, she says, she looks in the mirror and realizes she is also seeing the face of the twin she never got to meet — the one who died beside her.

These people — and many more — survived the industry that Kamala Harris champions. The abortionists that Harris met with on behalf of the Biden Administration are not health care providers. They are professionals who kill children like Melissa, Josiah, Claire — and her twin. They are in the business of ending lives for money in a nation where it has been legal to kill viable children since Roe v. Wade was imposed on the entire country in 1973. Roe has more than sixty million tiny faces, and there are just a few that lived to tell the tale.

No thanks to ghoulish politicians like Vice President Kamala Harris.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

