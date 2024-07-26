Kamala Harris is a sexual revolution radical, whether it be on abortion or the LGBT agenda

It is important to remember who Kamala Harris is. For her entire career, she has been fighting to overturn norms and subvert democracy, so long as it served the interests of the sexual revolution.

(LifeSiteNews) — With a blitzkrieg of endorsements culminating in a staged phone conversation with the Obamas, Vice President Kamala Harris—previously best-known for botching her role as border czar and dropping out of the presidential primaries before a single vote was cast—has locked up the Democratic nomination. As I noted previously, the Democratic candidate for president of the United States is an abortion extremist, and I was grateful to see that Donald Trump is hammering her on this point despite his refusal to consider abortion as a federal issue:

But Harris is all in on more than abortion. I have yet to see anyone comment on this, but I believe she is the first presumptive presidential nominee of the United States to include her pronouns in her social media bios. On X, her bio reads: “Fighting for the people. Wife, Momala, Auntie. She/her.” This may see innocuous at first glance—especially as we have become used to this sort of virtue-signalling—but Harris’s decision here is deliberate, and it matters. What she is signalling, with the inclusion of her pronouns, is an endorsement of the transgender movement’s view of reality.

Keep in mind that declaring your “preferred pronouns” used to be a fringe practice—but that has begun to change. Students at many universities are expected to announce their preferred pronouns. Corporations demand them on name badges or email signatures. In healthcare and government, it is swiftly becoming standard. Journalists, entertainers, politicians, and other elites are getting on the trans train. The practice is framed as mere politeness, but it is actually a potent victory for trans activists. They understand that pronouns are premises, and that by declaring yours, you are validating theirs.

The fact that Harris is all in on the LGBT movement is no surprise, of course—the Biden-Harris administration hosted drag queens in the Oval Office (for the signing of the Orwellian “Respect for Marriage Act”) and topless trans activists on the White House lawn. But at the outset of her campaign, she is publicly affirming to the activists that she is firmly onside, and that they can count on her. In a move that constituted yet another first, Harris appeared on the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to kick off her campaign and urge Americans to vote:

I recognize that we have grown used to this sort of thing by now, but again—it is hugely significant. Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, and one of her very first moves was to appear on an LGBT reality show with drag queens. RuPaul himself is a radical LGBT activist who has accurately referred to drag queens as “the Marines of the queer movement.” That Harris wished to begin her campaign by joining the Marines of the queer movement gives us a glimpse of the sort of president she plans to be.

Harris’s run has been greeted with enormous enthusiasm by LGBT activists. Over 1,100 LGBT celebrities, leaders, and politicians signed an open letter endorsing her, noting her twenty-year backing of LGBT causes. Harris was an early proponent of redefining marriage, and she officiated some of America’s first homosexual “marriages” back in 2004, when a solid majority of Americans still opposed it. In 2008, when she was serving as California’s attorney general, she refused to defend Proposition 8 in court. Prop 8 was the state constitutional amendment banning homosexual “marriage” that a majority of Californians voted for in a referendum.

In 2013, when a court permitted an injunction against the democratic will of the people to stand, Harris officiated the first homosexual wedding in California.

This has been a truly wild election cycle—in just a matter of weeks, we’ve seen the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, J.D. Vance as the vice-presidential pick, President Joe Biden forced out of the race against his will by Democratic power-brokers and their allies in the press, and Vice President Kamala Harris become the recipient of an overnight political coronation despite the fact that she was scarcely mentioned as a replacement option in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

But while all of this is going on, it is important to remember who Kamala Harris is, and what she represents. She is not defending norms or democracy, as she claims. In fact, for her entire career, she has been fighting to overturn norms and subvert democracy, so long as it served the interests of the sexual revolution.

