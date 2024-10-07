Kamala Harris lies about abortion during interview on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast

Kamala Harris is the abortion candidate, and America’s celebrities and influencers know it. They need abortion, and so they need her—and she knows that. She’ll get a pass until election day.

(LifeSiteNews) —There is something very appropriate about Vice President Kamala Harris going onto a sex podcast to make her pitch to voters for the presidency.

On Sunday, “Call Her Daddy” released an interview between podcast host Alexandra Cooper and Harris, in which Cooper deviated from her normal content—discussing the intimate details of sex and relationships—but not by much. Abortion, of course, was one of the primary topics of discussion:

Vice President Harris calls out Trump’s lies about women and abortion: “It’s so insulting… This guy is full of lies. I just have to be very candid with you” pic.twitter.com/vEKPIuT0o3 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 6, 2024

Cooper kicked off that segment by asking the vice president to respond to Trump’s comments during the presidential debates that some babies are “executed” after birth, and his accusation that the Harris-Walz ticket supports abortion up until birth as well as infanticide.

“That is not happening anywhere in the United States,” Harris replied. “It is not happening, and it’s a lie — just a bold-faced lie. Can you imagine? He is suggesting that women in their 9th month of pregnancy are electing to have an abortion. Are you kidding? That is so outrageously inaccurate, and it’s so insulting to suggest that that would be happening and that women would be doing that.”

In fact, Kamala Harris voted against protections for children who survived an abortion and opposes any gestational limits; her running mate Tim Walz put in place de facto infanticide policies as governor of Minnesota. In fact, after media outlets “fact-checked” Trump’s abortion comments after the presidential debate, Melissa Ohden—an abortion survivor who founded the Abortion Survivors Network—explained exactly how and why Trump’s comments were accurate:

Cooper is already getting pushback for the predictably softball interview, which isn’t entirely fair. Cooper is a sex advice influencer, not a journalist. Appearing on her show is part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s strategy of placing the vice president and her running mate only in situations where they can control the narrative. When Harris faces sustained and hostile questioning by a seasoned journalist, she tends to fall apart or default to her trademark glitchy sloganeering (“unburdened by what has been” etc.), and so her team has decided to ride the vibes until election day.

Thus, Cooper was a safe pick. She has almost a million YouTube subscribers, she is passionately pro-choice, and she has covered abortion on her podcast extensively. Not to mention the fact that as a sex advice podcaster, she has an enormous personal investment in Harris winning the election. Abortion is the largely unseen foundation of the sexually liberated worldview Cooper and her fellow influencers explore and promote; without it, much of what the generations following the Sexual Revolution take for granted would not be possible.

Indeed, there is something fitting about a Kamala Harris interview coming just after a video titled “Blow jobs, hall passes, & frat daddies,” which itself comes a few episodes after “Narcissists, Blow Jobs, and Red Flags.” The episodes are a laundry list of risqué sex confessions, stories about sleeping with your boss, polyamory, and trying various bedroom practices.

That Kamala Harris is the “Call Her Daddy” candidate should not surprise anyone; in fact, she’s going on Howard Stern’s show, too. Stern was renowned as the filthiest mouth in talk radio, and his perverted and pushy style turned him into the Hugh Hefner-esque shock jock of the airwaves. He, too, is a devout abortion supporter, and eager to do what he can to get Kamala Harris into the White House. Presumably he’ll clean up his act a bit—but who knows? He might just ask about Willie Brown and have a chuckle-fest with her.

Kamala Harris is the abortion candidate, and America’s celebrities and influencers know it. They need abortion, and so they need her—and she knows that. She’ll get a pass until election day.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon's writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland's Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

