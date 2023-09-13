Kamala Harris’ refusal to condemn late-term abortion shows how extreme Democrats are

It is no surprise that Harris doesn’t want to get specific about abortion, because Democrats actually support abortion until birth — and letting babies die even after they’re born.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Face the Nation earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris informed host Marjorie Brennan that it was “ridiculous” and a “mischaracterization” to say that the Democrats support abortion until birth. When Brennan pushed her as to what point in pregnancy abortion should be permitted, Harris refused to answer, reiterating that the Democrats merely want to enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law.

It is no surprise that Harris does not want to get specific about which abortion restrictions Democrats want to support — because her party does, in fact, support abortion until birth. In fact, the Democrats have consistently voted against legislation protecting babies who survive abortions and mandating medical care. Kamala Harris herself voted against protecting abortion survivors when she was a senator.

This position is wildly unpopular with the American public — about 80% oppose abortion in the last three months of pregnancy. In fact, public support for Roe v. Wade was largely due to the fact that most Americans were unaware that pro-life laws they did support were impossible under Roe.

Thus, what was surprising about Harris’s appearance on Face the Nation was not her refusal to state her position on abortion laws in plain English; her attempts at obfuscation; or the word salads she serves up so liberally and often. Rather, it was the fact that a mainstream media host actually bothered to push a Democrat on that question at all. Most have been happy to interrogate Republicans on the toughest cases—such as abortion in the cases of rape or incest — while declining to ask Democrats for their views on infanticidal procedures, despite their voting record on the issue.

That’s because the press is on their side.

Exhibit A is another mainstream media conversation, this one between “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi and Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and a Republican candidate for president.

“Listen, Joe, I’ve argued for decades as a lawyer that Roe was wrong,” Christie stated. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that talks about this issue, it should be left to states and I think we should allow that to continue. We should allow each state, and most importantly its citizens, to weigh in on this issue.”

At this point, Scarborough interrupted him. “Even so, if you’re President of the United States, and Wisconsin has an 1849 total ban of abortion and sit back and go, that’s cool?”

“What I’m gonna say is the states have the right to do what they want to do, Joe,” Christie replied. “And yet, in my state of New Jersey, it’s abortion up to nine months. I don’t agree with that any more than I agree with banning abortion in these states the way some of them have done it.”

Despite the factual accuracy of his statement, Brzezinksi — Scarborough’s third wife — rolled her eyes and attempted to rebut him. “It’s not an abortion at nine months,” she shot back. “And there’s not a doctor that would do it and it only happens in extremely severe circumstances. You can come back and bring me the evidence of women across the state of New Jersey having abortions in the ninth month. It’s not happening, Chris, come on.”

In fact, studies prove that late-term abortions happen frequently — and that the majority of them are performed for non-serious reasons.

“Mika, let me say this. Mika, it’s what the law is,” Christie responded. “What we’re talking about is what the law should be.” When she interrupted, he went on before she cut him off again.

“You said this the last time you were on and I let it go, I can’t let it go again. There’s no abortions in the ninth month,” Brzezinski insisted.

“You can continue to push back, but that’s what the law is, Mika,” Christie replied.

It is unclear if Brzezinksi is simply unaware of what is happening, or if she is simply running cover for the abortion industry and the extremism of the Democratic Party. But Chris Christie is right — the Democrats support abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, and there are doctors who not only will perform these abortions — but specialize in them. That is precisely why Kamala Harris refused to answer Marjorie Brennan’s questions on Face the Nation — because she didn’t want to tell the truth.

