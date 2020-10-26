Kanye West: Abortion has killed more black lives in 2020 than total US COVID death count

October 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – So, Kanye West — 2020 presidential candidate, rap artist, and (recently) self-described Christian — headed over to Texas for a conversation with Joe Rogan, and it was quite the ride. West talked about how he plans to create stadium churches; his brawls with the music industry executives; his (very American) path from hip hop to church and sort of back again; and his apparently very real political aspirations.

Despite accusations from the Left that Kanye West is running for president as the 2020 election cycle’s Jill Stein with an eye to screwing things up for Joe Biden, West dropped $3 million on his campaign last month alone. West assured Rogan that he is running to win—although he was pretty vague on the particulars. “It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West told a surprisingly straight-faced and very secular Rogan. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”

When Rogan suggested that he might want to take a shot at a governorship first like Ronald Reagan, West shrugged it off, clearly having none of it. “If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” he replied resolutely. Trump’s team might be hoping that West voters act as a spoiler for Biden, but West clearly has his own plans.

West also referenced the comments he made about his daughter North at a rally in South Carolina back in July, where he cried onstage and admitted that he and his wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting her. He had cried, he told Rogan, because he was “gut wrenched.” He noted that at the time they found out they were expecting North, he felt he was “too busy” to become a dad. (In July, he described the incident in raw terms, stating that he had suggested the abortion, but Kim refused: “I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying.”)

“People saw this clip of me crying and some people didn’t know what I was crying about,” he told Rogan. “But I was crying about that there was a possible chance…that we—Kim and I—didn’t make the family that we have today. That’s my most family-friendly way to word that. The idea of [abortion] just tears me up inside, that I was part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing.”

He continued:

One of the major statistics on the subject of life is that the greatest advocates for the A-word [abortion] are men from ages 31-37. That's how old I was. I felt like I was too busy. My dad felt like he was too busy for me. We have a culture of that ... In our culture, we're doped up, and psyched out, and made to kill our children. We have to decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and women's choice. I'm Christian, so I'm pro-life. When I go into office, I'm not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and an imperfect society. What I will be presenting is a Plan A. We've already started working on a Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages, to change the connotation of foster care. There were 210,000 deaths due to COVID in America. Everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on. With A, the A word, A culture -- I'll say it one time, with abortion culture -- there are 1,000 Black children aborted a day. Daily. We are in genocide. More Black children since February than people have died of COVID. And everyone wears a mask. So it's a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to?

In Kanye West stream-of-consciousness style, he moved right onto a different topic, and so unfortunately, we didn’t get to hear Joe Rogan’s thoughts on Planned Parenthood’s eugenic origins and abortion as a main destroyer of black lives—Rogan himself is pro-abortion, although he generally opposes late-term abortions. But once again, West indicated that he has been thinking deeply about abortion—not just because of his personal experience, but because he has realized that Planned Parenthood poses the greatest threat to his community.

I’ll admit that, as I noted before, I’m very concerned about celebrity figures like Kanye West becoming icons for Christian causes. While West’s rambling interview does showcase the ADHD of a wildly successful creative mind, it also highlights something that strongly resembles a growing Messianic complex. Charismatic men with celebrity and wealth adopting Messianic complexes have cropped up before in American history, and it never ends well. But perhaps this isn’t that, and what we have is a musician using his celebrity to expose Planned Parenthood, talk openly about abortion, and urge his millions of fans to think harder and more clearly about the issue. I certainly hope so.

