Kanye West’s lifelong pornography addiction was on full display at this year’s Grammys

Kanye West’s decades-long struggle with pornography has influenced his life and relationships, leading to concerns about his control over and exploitation of wife Bianca Censori, whom he paraded essentially fully nude at this year’s Grammys.

(LifeSiteNews) — Disgraced hip hop star Kanye West is a porn addict and has been for over four decades. His vile public behavior – not just this weekend, but over the past several years – cannot be understood without referencing that fact.

That is why he paraded his wife at the Grammys, clad in a transparent dress that made her appear entirely naked and shielded nothing from the gaze of the public, and ordered her to show off her body. The power dynamic between the 30-year-old and 47-year-old music superstar is clear. Meghan McCain noted that she looked like a “hostage.”

For those of you fortunate enough to have missed the headlines – and they were all over X and elsewhere – West showed up at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori in tow. West has become infamous for how he “styles” his wife, encouraging her – and some say it goes further than that – to wear revealing clothing or, in the case of the Grammys, virtually nothing at all. West purportedly told her to “make a scene” and drop her coat; she first shook her head but eventually agreed.

The Grammys are always trashy. The outfits are always incredibly sexualized and skimpy, and the speeches are offered up in service of the sexual revolution. This time around was no different, with Lady Gaga using her acceptance speech to plug for the transgender movement.

In recent years, the Grammys have gone from sleazy to overtly demonic, with the “non-binary” Sam Smith performing his song “Unholy” as a sexualized Satan in 2023. There is, in my view, no good excuse for a Christian to watch the Grammys. We know what we will see.

But West, who in 2019 released an album titled “Jesus Is King” and claimed to be a Christian, shocked even the degenerate elites at the Grammys. Many commenters on social media noted, with more than a little horror, that Censori’s eyes looked dead and vacant. She was clearly disassociating, and West, who was fully clothed, could be seen muttering quietly to her, telling her to turn around, to show the cameras the rest of her body. He was fully clothed. She was not. Censori obviously consented to the display. West is obviously in control.

Frankly, West looked like a slave trader, showing off his wares to potential customers. But after the sexual revolution, the degradation is voluntary. In post-revolutionary America, freedom is slavery – and West is the perfect example.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on porn addiction,” West said several years ago. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life – from age five till now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open like it’s okay. And I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not okay.’”

Indeed, his porn use was one reason for the collapse of his marriage to Kim Kardashian. In 2022, he claimed to have quit, and stated that Kim Kardashian’s seductive public style – which he had once championed – hurt him. “But there’s somewhere where she’s like, ‘Well, if my husband is looking at this, I still want to be like the girls that are doing this,’” West said sadly. “And this becomes people reliving the traumas, pushing the addiction.” Those words are somewhat chilling to read in the context of what he did this weekend.

After his marriage broke down permanently, West abandoned his commitment to freedom and began to plan the launch of his own porn company. In the meantime, Censori’s friends and family have been expressing their fears for months, stating that West is controlling and isolating her while the much younger woman is being used to publicly play out West’s porn fantasies. As one source noted: “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

The answer is simple: for 42 years, West has been pumping poisonous pornography into his brain, and it physically changed the structure of his mind. That is what pornography does. His mind has been overcome with sexual imagery of the most perverse kinds – he has admitted this publicly – and any woman associated with him will not find intimacy, or protection, or love. Instead, they will be forced to take their place among the legions of porn fantasies that have captured West’s mind. He is enslaved to porn. Now, he is enslaving his wife, too.

