Kari Lake praised homosexuals in conservative politics at Mar-a-Lago gala

‘My friends when I worked in media for thirty years were the most amazing, fun, smart, savvy people in the world: Gay men,’ claimed Lake. ‘I had no idea conservative politics is full of gay men as well.’

(LifeSiteNews) – During her presentation at an LGBT Republican gala at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home hosted by the former president himself, Arizona’s 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake demonstrated her ample skill at working an audience of homosexual men.

So did the former president.

PatriotTakes, a far-left group, has published a number of video clips of Lake’s presentation at Mar-a-Lago which conservative media – and even the event’s sponsoring LGBT organization, Log Cabin Republicans – seem to have, perhaps tellingly, chosen not to share.

“How many of you are in media in some way, shape, or form?” asked Lake. “This is no secret: 80, 90, 100 percent of the men in media are gay.”

“All of my friends when I worked in media for thirty years were the most amazing, fun, smart, savvy people in the world: Gay men,” claimed Lake, who said that her homosexual friends were “the one thing I missed when I walked away from the media.”

“Turns out, I get into politics, I had no idea conservative politics is full of gay men as well,” she said to cheers from the 500 or so homosexuals gathered in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

“I tell you what. I like them better because they know how to think right,” she added.

At Mar-a-Lago, Kari Lake said she prefers gay men over straight men because they “know how to think right.” pic.twitter.com/5HdHjmIf7I — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 19, 2022

Lake was on a roll. She was not above using sexual innuendo.

“Whoever thought it was a good idea to invite 500 gay people into a lavish mansion, with 2 pools, and a lot of booze?” she asked. “I think we’re going to need the Secret Service tonight.”

“I know there’s people in this room who would love to be tackled and frisked by the Secret Service,” she said, to howls and laughter of the crowd.

“At Mar-a-Lago, Kari Lake said Trump is ‘the most amazing man in [her] life,’ ahead of her husband who is ‘second,’” stated another PatriotTakes tweet.

At Mar-a-Lago, Kari Lake said Trump is “the most amazing man in [her] life,” ahead of her husband who is “second.” pic.twitter.com/GotTH2iCBI — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 17, 2022

Former President Donald J. Trump also showed adeptness at speaking to the mostly homosexual crowd. Politico reported:

Trump, for one, mused about his wife Melania Trump joining Grenell, who is gay, for a Log Cabin Republicans trip to Beverly Hills, Calif., last week. “She flew out to California with Ric, and I trusted him 100% with her,” Trump said to laughs.

Missed opportunity

The Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans event was a missed opportunity for both Trump and Lake.

Instead of celebrating the passage and enactment of the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act,” President Trump and Kari Lake should’ve seized the opportunity to renounce it.

And instead of congratulating the 500 or so conservative homosexuals gathered in Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom, Trump and Lake should’ve asked these men and women to show that they truly are conservatives by affirming the immutable definition of marriage – as conjugal and complementary – and repudiating the new law.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, in a searing condemnation of the event written for LifeSiteNews, called it a scandal within the Republican Party which is “recklessly pursuing a minority of voters who are indulging in lifestyles that are contrary to the Commandments and to the common good.”

“This nonchalance in political action by Republicans is no less harmful than the open opposition to the perennial Magisterium of the Church on the part of Democrats,” added Archbishop Viganò.

