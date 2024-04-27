Kayne West plans to start porn company after admitting how this vice controlled his life

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2019, hip-hop star Kanye West made a startling confession: that he had been addicted to pornography for 37 years and that porn had shaped his entire life. “Playboy was my gateway into full-on porn addiction,” West said. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life — from age five til now, having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open like it’s okay. And I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not okay.’”

Pornography, he revealed, had driven many of his decisions and his obsessions. His porn use had been the motivation behind pushing his then-wife Kim Kardashian to pose for pornographic photo shoots and encouraging her to dress provocatively. In 2022, in a rare moment of clarity during his very public meltdown, he went even further. “My security is the fact that I didn’t load up pornography last night, and I said this addiction is going to have to flee from me.”

“You know, this addiction since I was five years old that destroyed my mom and my dad’s family, that destroyed my family,” he went on. “You know what took my wife from me? The fact that I was married to this beautiful person, but I felt like it wasn’t enough. I felt like I still needed to look at pornography in some way. I’d say to her, ‘Well, stop making these images. Stop breaking the internet.’ You know that original term comes from my ex-wife actually having a nude photo that I didn’t know about that someone used her and put her on a magazine.”

“But there’s somewhere where she’s like, ‘Well, if my husband is looking at this, I still want to be like the girls that are doing this,’” West said sadly. “And this becomes people reliving the traumas, pushing the addiction.” He was right, and the insight was surprising coming from someone who had spent months lashing out at everyone around him, blaming them for everything from his professional struggles to his obviously tumultuous mental health. Whatever West’s struggles were, the fact that he struggled with porn for more than four decades was a key factor in the destruction of his family and his life.

I wrote about West’s comments at the time; they are a potent reminder of how powerful porn addiction can be. I revisit them because, sadly, West and his followers need to be reminded of them. Despite his apparent previous regret for encouraging his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to dress — or, more accurately, undress — provocatively, he now pushes his new 29-year-old wife Bianca Censori to wear even less when they are out in public.

Bianca’s father, unsurprisingly, is reportedly furious at West parading his daughter around in this fashion. The spiral does not end there. A rep for West’s company Yeezy confirmed that he is now planning to start his own porn company and is in talks with porn producer Mike Moz, the ex-husband of Stormy Daniels, to make it happen. West confirmed the news himself with a now-deleted post on social media that announced the impending arrival of “Yeezy Porn.” Moz told media outlets that “while it’s too early to give any details, I’m excited about where Ye’s vision takes this.”

What should we take away from this? A man who admitted that pornography destroyed his life and drove many of his most self-destructive decisions appears to have completely given up the fight against this soul-sucking vice and plunging headlong into the industry that has dominated his mind since he was a small boy. Kanye West has been a cautionary tale for many years and for many reasons — but his surrender to pornography is a reminder of just how powerful this vice is, and why we must violently reject pornography when we encounter it or do everything to free ourselves from its grip if we struggle with it now.

Kanye West may well launch his new porn company around the fifth anniversary of his album “Jesus is King.” He knew, once, that when porn is king, we are slaves — even if you are a billionaire. He told us so, and we should remember that.

Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B'nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon's first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

