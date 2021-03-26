Keeping the faith while investigating clergy sex abuse

March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) - For this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Stephen Brady, a veteran researcher and investigativor, who has been courageously fighting clerical sexual abuse inside the Church for decades. He describes that his work uncovered how many in the hierarchy have been silent and even complicit in moral corruption.

In the late 90s, Brady brought to light a secret website used by 55 homosexually active priests including one bishop where they posted photos and engaged in X-rated chat. The one bishop involved, Bishop Reginald Cawcutt an auxiliary in Cape Town South Africa, even had messages on the site which hoped Pope John Paul II would be poisoned. Brady attempted unsuccessfully to bring the contents to the attention of the hierarchy, but no one would listen, so he went public. Even then little was done and he was severely criticized by many clergy.

Brady tells me that what led him to begin this thankless work was seeing that children, including his own, were being taught "pornographic sex education programs" at public schools, even by Catholic teachers. After digging deeper into how the clergy could allow this to happen, he discovered that his own bishop had a "predatory homosexual nature."

Though at first he had confidence that, if given the information, the bishops and hierarchy would solve the abuse problems, Brady "began to find out that the hierarchy was the problem." The investigative reporter was even given orders by the Vatican to remain silent, and "not one American cardinal" which he contacted would listen.

Despite seeing first hand all the damage the Church and the priesthood were experiencing, and the complicity and silence of the hierarchy, Brady's Catholic faith grew even stronger. One of his motivations for his hard work is being a father of seven children, who, he says, taught him to be pro-life. He says that it is unimaginable that some bishops "would sit down and wine and dine some pro-abortion politician that participated in promoting the murder of millions of children."

Brady also discusses former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and how "the (McCarrick) Report didn't name names as far as the coverup that went on." He talks about some of his investigations which have found that many foreign corporations have entered into "troubling" dealings with bishops and the hierarchy, which he says should lead to RICO lawsuits.

The hard-hitting investigator says that "what is needed to straighten things out within the Catholic hierarchy" is to bring back a true meaning of love within the faith. He states that it demonstrates "lack of love" if homosexuals continue to be given Holy Communion and promoted.

Today, Brady and his organization Roman Catholic Faithful have been steadfastedly fighting the corruption in the hierarchy, and are now faced with a lawsuit from a California priest. RCF operates on a shoestring budget with no salaried employees, and are in need of your help to continue fighting for the Church.

