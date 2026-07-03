Keir Starmer’s parting gift to Britain: The ‘gayest Parliament in the world’

The UK Parliament has 76 members who identify as LGBT, with 62 MPs from Starmer’s Labour Party, four from the Conservatives, one from the Green Party, and eight from the Liberal Democrats.

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 29, outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that the British House of Commons is “the gayest Parliament … in the world.”

Starmer, who resigned on June 22, hosted an LGBT event for “pride” month at 10 Downing Street. He was introduced by lesbian Labour MP Olivia Bailey, who joked that her hairstyle was inspired by Starmer’s and introduced him as a “lesbian style icon.”

Starmer, beaming, responded to that introduction with great pleasure. “Lesbian style icon, I like that,” the prime minister said. (To imagine any of his esteemed predecessors uttering such a line stretches the mind to breaking point.)

“I’m really proud that we’ve got the gayest Parliament,” he declared. “I don’t think, just of all time, anywhere in the world, I don’t think there’s any Parliament that is gayer than this Parliament. That is fantastic.” He did not explain why, precisely, having the world’s “gayest Parliament” was “fantastic,” although perhaps that is a small blessing.

Keir Starmer says he is “really proud” Britain has “the gayest Parliament in the world.” Submit and vote on questions for public officials in the People’s Voice app. pic.twitter.com/mM7Omc2NG3 — People’s Voice (@peoplesvoicehq) July 2, 2026

READ: Melania Trump applauds women’s sports ruling despite maintaining ‘LGBTQIA+’ support

The U.K. Parliament has 76 members who identify as LGBT, with 62 MPs from Starmer’s Labour Party, four from the Tories, one from the Green Party, and eight from the Liberal Democrats. Starmer emphasized during his speech that the Labour government will function as the political arm of the LGBT movement in every respect possible.

“I want to be clear that all lesbians, all gay, all bi and trans people – that this government will defend your rights,” he stated. “We have to stand against the politics of division.” He highlighted his “full trans-inclusive ban on abusive conversion practices” that outlaw “a very sinister idea … trying to suggest that identities aren’t legitimate.”

Ironically, Starmer’s “conversion therapy ban” is an extraordinarily totalitarian piece of legislation that defines “abusive conversion practices” as including “controlling or coercive words or behavior” and “psychological or emotional pressure,” which critics warn could make it illegal for parents to affirm their child’s biological sex and criminalize body-affirming therapy for people who struggle with gender dysphoria.

Additionally, the bill could also criminalize pastoral conversations and prayer, as well as exploratory therapy for those who are struggling. Starmer’s divisive bill comes with teeth – up to five years in jail or massive fines, which would immediately trigger a chilling effect on freedom of speech even with regard to personal, private conversations. Even some homosexual critics have stated that the bill appears to be a move to entrench sex change “treatments” as the only response to gender dysphoria.

The ban seems to be an attempt to shore up waning LGBT support for the Labour Party; activists have been livid that the government made permanent the Tory ban on puberty blockers and affirmed the NHS Cass Report. Starmer also announced £21 million ($28 million) in funding to push the LGBT agenda on the international stage, even appointing a U.K. special envoy for that purpose. Ironically, Starmer used the speech to claim – hilariously – that previous prime ministers had damaged Great Britain’s reputation by lagging in enthusiasm for the LGBT agenda.

Starmer is leaving office with rock-bottom approval ratings, having made a mess of virtually every file he touched. But despite all of that, he at least takes comfort from being a “lesbian style icon” and briefly presiding over the world’s “gayest Parliament.” I can’t imagine why Labour does so badly with male voters.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









