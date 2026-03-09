Keith Olbermann vilifies the late Lou Holtz because he was pro-life, called Biden ‘a fake Catholic’

Far-left former MSNBC host and ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann called Lou Holtz a 'scumbag' after the devoted Catholic coach's death last week.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tributes to the late Lou Holtz have been pouring in across the country since his passing last week Wednesday at age 89.

“Coach Lou” is best remembered as the head coach of the University of Notre Dame from 1986 until 1996, during which time he won a national championship in 1988.

Holtz was a devout Catholic. Unafraid to speak publicly about his faith and about his political views, he endorsed President Donald Trump in 2020.

While appearing at the virtual Republican National Convention that year, Holtz described Trump as a “consistent winner” and an “outstanding leader” who “loves our country.”

On December 3, 2020, Trump awarded Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Oval Office.

Even for those who didn’t like him, Holtz was seen as a man of character who did a great amount of good while he was alive. Not only did Holtz live out the corporal and spiritual works of mercy, he was a family man and a leader who inspired young men to fulfill their potential.

So it makes sense that former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann lashed out at him after his death.

Olbermann is as about as far left as you can get. He spent years complaining about current event on his Countdown with Keith Olbermann program on MSNBC, where he viciously attacked anyone who disagreed with him, especially pro-lifers.

Nowadays, Olbermann is in the twilight of his career. At age 67, unmarried, and without children, Olbermann spends much of his time on social media bashing President Trump and anyone else who dares to defend Christian moral teaching.

In Olbermann’s eyes, Holtz’s endorsement of Trump was a mortal sin. He dared to cross into the political realm and help the man he himself had gone to war with for years. What angered Olbermann the most was when Holtz denounced Joe Biden’s abortion policies.

“The Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history,” Holtz said during the 2020 RNC. “They and other politicians are Catholics in name only.”

Holtz’s remarks were promoted by LifeSite but also CatholicVote and others who were rightfully shining a light on the extreme left-wing social policies promoted by the Democrats that year. Harris herself pledged to further the Biden administration’s pro-abortion if she won the White House in 2024. Thankfully, she was prevented from doing that.

To honor Holtz after his death, influencer Greg Price shared a clip of him denouncing Biden and Harris at the RNC. “‘RIP legend,” Price said on social media platform X, while sharing footage of his comments calling Biden “Catholic in name only.”

Price’s praise for Holtz immediately won the ire of Olbermann, who shot back in his own social media post describing Holtz as a “legendary scumbag.”

Olbermann’s cheap shot is a grotesque display of how far gone some on the political left have become. You can disagree with Holtz’s politics, but to call him a scumbag is beyond the pale and totally unhinged from reality.

Holtz will be remembered for the honorable, humble, and multi-talented man of God that he was. What will Olbermann be remembered for when he appears for his judgment before the Almighty? Christians should pray that he turns away from the nastiness he seems to take takes joy in reveling in before it is too late.

Share









