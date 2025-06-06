Knights of St. John Paul II founder reveals the spiritual battle between Christ and Antichrist

Daniel Potvin was 'chained to the slavery of sin' before turning to the Bible, prayer, and the saints.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is the founder of the Knights of Saint John Paul II, Daniel Potvin. We discussed the founding of the organization, his incredible reversion story, the urgent need for public spiritual warfare, and more.

I began the episode by asking Potvin about his upbringing and what led to his reversion to the faith. He explained that growing up his parents were devout Catholics and that his family attended Mass regularly. However, he and most of his siblings “grew out” of the faith.

Potvin recalled how, in his 20s, despite becoming a millionaire while running his family’s business, felt dead inside.

“I had everything a single man of 25 years old could look for. (Our) Company was worth over a million dollars at the time. So on paper, I was actually a millionaire,” he said. “(I had) brand new vehicles ... I had everything, but I was noticing more and more (that) I was dark and dead inside.”

Potvin stressed how his life began to change when his mother gave him a book about Our Lady’s apparitions at Medjugorje,which made him realize that if he continued living as had been, he would go to hell for all eternity.

“I realized I am so enslaved to sin on several fronts, and I … started reading the Bible during that week, too, and, (I read what) St. Paul said about being chained to (the) slavery of sin, and I said, ‘I can’t break that here, but I know there’s miracles going on over (in Medjugorje) … And so that’s where I’m going.”

Potvin then went to confession, followed by a fruitful pilgrimage to Medjugorje, which ultimately led to his return to the faith.

Later in the episode, turning to the formation of the Knights of St. John Paul II, Potvin told me how during another trip to Medjugorje he felt called to start a Catholic men’s group that would combat the many evils plaguing our towns, schools, governments, and society, which led to the group’s official formation in 2020. Potvin underscored how, when the group first formed, he wasn’t sure which prayers they would recite or which saints’ intercession to invoke.

“(I thought), ‘How do we start this? I know we’re going to pray the rosary, but we’ve got to do an intro into this,” he said. “So I’m leading the group and (I thought), ‘Okay, call upon St. Michael and legions of angels and Saint Joseph, terror of demons. After the first Saturday, I (wrote) this down. And then by the second Saturday, it gets bigger.”

Eventually, the list expanded to include all the angels, saints, and even the souls in purgatory, not for their intercession, but for them to join the knights in their spiritual warfare. Potvin said the spiritual battle the faithful are currently facing is between Christ and the Antichrist.

“In the spiritual battle and in this worldly battle … I could see what was coming … John Paul II talked about it back in 1976,” he said. “The final confrontation between good and evil, between the gospel and the anti-gospel, between Christ and the Antichrist.”

Potvin continued: “That was 1976, here we are (now). I know what we’re up against, but I also know the power God’s given us. With the heavenly army behind it, I don’t expect to lose any battles.”

