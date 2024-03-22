LAST CALL: Independent journalism needs you TODAY!

This is the LAST CALL for our spring fundraising campaign. Currently we are at 56% of our minimum fundraising goal and are in need of your help today! Thank you to those who have already donated so generously.

In our recent emails we had to share some hard truths about where our world is headed.

But our team is grateful to God for giving us the opportunity to do so.

Because at LifeSiteNews nothing matters more than the truth.

In fact, our commitment to the truth is so strong that even our opponents recognize it.

Earlier this year LifeSiteNews reported on the case of Dr. Patrick Pullicino, a priest and specialist neurologist, who was cleared of misconduct by the U.K.’s General Medical Council (GMC).

Dr. Celia Kitzinger, a self-described “scholar-activist,” accused Dr. Pullicino of deliberately misdiagnosing a patient known as “RS” in order to prevent him being killed by withdrawal of hydration and feeding tubes.

After a lengthy investigation, the GMC “decided to close the case with no action.”

Kitzinger recently complained about the coverage the case received in the mainstream media, specifically the British newspaper The Times, which was once the world’s most respected newspaper.

Kitzinger accused The Times of “churnalism” which is “the recycling of unchecked second-hand material” without any original research or verification of the facts.

On the other hand, she was full of praise for the journalistic standards of LifeSiteNews and of the article written by our journalist and editor Dorothy Cummings McLean:

There’s a fair and accurate report on the Catholic conservative advocacy website LifeSiteNews: it’s clearly oriented for a Catholic readership whose sympathies will naturally be with Dr Pullicino rather than with me, but it’s well-written, acknowledges – as The Times does not – my academic expertise in the medical condition Dr Pullicino was giving evidence about, and gives adequate space to representing my views. It’s based on original journalism and independent research.

We were pleased to receive this commendation from someone who lacks sympathy with many of our positions, because it confirms that what we promise our readers is true:

The only thing that matters at LifeSiteNews is the truth.

Tragically, today’s mainstream media is tired and lazy at best and corrupt and controlled at worst.

To get “original journalism and independent research” you need to go to independent outlets like LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews journalists aren’t beholden to anybody.

We aren’t dependent on state subsidies, political influence, or big advertising contracts.

We aren’t controlled by wealth or power.

We are COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT and limited only by THE FACTS and OUR CONSCIENCE.

WE ARE INDEPENDENT BECAUSE OF YOUR SUPPORT.

We will tell you the truth about:

Globalist depopulation plans

Mainstream media corruption

AI technology threats

Abortion expansion worldwide

Censorship of independent media

Usurpation of high offices in the Catholic Church

Interference in global elections

Killing of children and the mentally ill by euthanasia…

… and many, many more stories that need to be told.

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and CEO

Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founder

