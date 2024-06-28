LAST CALL – Victory may be closer than we think

We expose evil, we promote truth, and we call on the whole world to return to Jesus Christ as the True King. LifeSiteNews is working for a brighter future where the Kingdom of Christ reigns – and we are going to win.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSite readers,

Our summer campaign will soon end, but we are still 54 percent short of our goal.

If we do not reach this target, we will have to reconsider what we can achieve this quarter.

We can reach 100 percent and carry out 100 percent of our plans if everyone reading this gives whatever they can afford TODAY. Thank you! give.lifesitenews.com

The state of the world today can sometimes cause discouragement.

In our lifetimes, we have seen things go from bad to worse.

But when I see so many selfless acts by pro-life heroes – like the FACE Act martyrs I wrote about last week – I know that we will win.

And selfless sacrifice doesn’t always make the headlines.

I see it every day in the financial gifts that make the work of LifeSiteNews possible.

I know how difficult it has been for many of you to keep giving at a time of economic hardship. I know that real sacrifices are being made by you and by your family.

Please know that I am profoundly grateful for your gifts.

If you are able to support us this summer, please be assured that every dollar, every euro, every pound will be spent on protecting life, protecting faith, protecting family, and protecting freedom.

As I have watched the donations come in, I have asked myself why the pro-life, pro-family movement is so generous.

The only answer I can give is love. The love of unborn children, the love of the vulnerable, and the love of freedom and our nations.

But, most of all, the love of God.

We believe in God, we love God, and we do what we know is right, even when we feel discouraged.

And we do this because, in our hearts, we know that God is in control.

We are not alone in this battle. We are not even very important.

We are the servants and instruments of the God Who rules the whole universe.

God is all powerful, God is all seeing, God is all good.

And with God, everything is possible.

It may seem impossible to defeat the globalists – but with God’s help, our grandchildren will live in a safer and freer world.

It may seem impossible to end abortion – but our great-grandchildren will look back on the slaughter with horror and disbelief.

It may seem impossible that the Church will emerge from this crisis – but the Mystical Body of Christ is indestructible, and her revival is close at hand.

And Jesus beholding, said to them: ‘With men this is impossible: but with God all things are possible.’ (Mt 19:26)

We can win. We are going to win. But first, we must trust in God.

Nearly a century ago, Pope Pius XI warned that the “manifold evils in the world” were “due to the fact that the majority of men had thrust Jesus Christ and His holy law out of their lives” and “that these had no place either in private affairs or in politics.”

He made it clear “that as long as individuals and states refused to submit to the rule of our Savior, there would be no really hopeful prospect of a lasting peace among nations.”

This is even more true today:

Corrupt politicians are leading us ever closer to WWIII

Elite globalists want to eliminate more than seven billion people

Abortionists are killing millions of innocent babies out of hatred for God

Euthanasia death facilities are murdering the vulnerable to line their own pockets

Leftist doctors are poisoning and mutilating children for political ends

Modernist heretics are usurping church offices and handing them over to Satan.

The world has never been more evil. The world has never been more dangerous.

But we have the solution.

The Pope taught:

Men must look for the peace of Christ in the Kingdom of Christ… it seemed to Us that peace could not be more effectually restored nor fixed upon a firmer basis than through the restoration of the Empire of Our Lord.

The Pope hoped for a “brighter future” due to “a more widespread and keener interest evinced in Christ and His Church, the one Source of Salvation.”

This is the brighter future for which LifeSiteNews is working.

We expose evil, we promote truth, and we call on the whole world to return to Jesus Christ as the True King.

That is why I am so proud of LifeSite’s new campaign to promote the Kingship of Christ throughout the world.

On the Feast of the Sacred Heart, June 7, 2024, we officially launched a campaign to erect a billboard in Kansas City – it is now on display there and in Nashville. This follows our first board in New Jersey:

The billboard proclaims Christ the King and shows an image of the Sacred Heart. It also directs people to LifeSiteNews.com so that we can get the truth out to more and more people worldwide.

I chose this particular image because it belonged to my dad.

He had it for as long as I can remember, and I was always fascinated by it as a child, especially because everywhere I went in the room, Our Lord’s eyes would follow me.

Countless Rosaries were prayed in front of that depiction of the Sacred Heart, and I’m sure my dad gazed on Him as he took his last breath.

It is my hope and prayer that by promoting this image, we can draw the eyes of our fellow citizens to Christ and His Sacred Heart.

That’s ultimately what our work at LifeSiteNews is about, drawing men and women to Christ.

From that, everything else will follow.

When Christ reigns over our hearts and over our states:

Governments will serve God, not Satan

Unborn children, the elderly, the sick, and the disabled will be fully protected by law

Men, women, and children will be respected in their unique dignity

The Church will bring the Gospel of salvation to the whole world.

Please support LifeSiteNews today and help us spread the peace of Christ in the Kingdom of Christ.

I am so grateful to you for your support.

We need to raise 54% more to meet our goal for this campaign.

Meeting the goal means we can carry out all our plans for the next quarter.

If we raise more, we can do even more.

If you haven’t already given, please consider donating today.

May God bless you and all your loved ones.

Yours sincerely in the Sacred Heart of Jesus,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

