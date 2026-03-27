Last chance! Will you help us over the finish line?

We urgently need your support to keep up our crusade for life, faith, family, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

As of 8:57 a.m. today, LifeSiteNews’ Spring Campaign appeal stood at $576,000.

That leaves just $24,000 shortfall on our $600,000 Spring Campaign target.

I’m sending this email as a last chance for you to give to this campaign.

What we’ve raised will help LifeSiteNews’ mission, but I must be direct: the target we picked was what we needed to raise, not just what we wanted to raise.

Even the shortfall we are facing is enough to prompt some very difficult decisions – unless we make up the rest.

If we don’t make up the rest, LifeSiteNews will be less able to:

Report the TRUTH about the wars threatening to consume the world,

about the wars threatening to consume the world, Defend the doctrine of Christ the King against those who say it is un-American or anti-semitic,

against those who say it is un-American or anti-semitic, Ask the QUESTIONS that other Catholic outlets refuse to ask – like Leo XIV’s involvement in a “Rite of Pachamama” in 1995,

that other Catholic outlets refuse to ask – like Leo XIV’s involvement in a “Rite of Pachamama” in 1995, Fight for the FAITH of Catholics and of your children,

of Catholics and of your children, Combat the EVIL of the abortion, euthanasia and trans tyrannies which are coming for us all.

The campaign is officially over. Today is the last and final day.

But if you haven’t yet given – there is still time to do so. Will you help us over the finish line?

We are only 4 percent from our goal!

Please Give Now!

LifeSiteNews is 100 percent funded by our readers and supporters.

Unlike those pushing evil agendas, who are able to buy support from politicians, we have to ask for money from you.

We urgently need your support to keep up our crusade for life, faith, family, and freedom.

That final $24,000 is needed to enable LifeSiteNews to fund key strategic objectives in 2026:

Cutting-edge reporting on the stories that the secular press – and even the establishment Catholic press – don’t want you to hear about, Exposing false narratives spread by those who want to replace Christ with liberalism, Restoring all things in Christ the King, by bringing a Gospel-centered focus to all that we do.

This is the LAST CALL for donations for the Spring Campaign.

If you haven’t already, please consider donating $50 or $100 or $250 or $1,000 or $10,000 – or any amount you can afford – to help us reach our target today.

Help LifeSiteNews Get To 100% Now!

Thank you for all your support.

Yours in Christ Crucified,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

P.P.S. When we broke the Leo XIV Pachamama scandal, the mainstream Catholic sources claimed that we were lying – just making it all up.

Very few other outlets or figures stood with us – and even fewer would have had the courage to break that story if it had been in their hands.

But LifeSiteNews is not afraid to “speak the truth to power.”

We are reaching hundreds of millions of souls with the truth and equipping them for the fight of our lives.

Who will reach them, if our work is affected by this shortfall?

Giving to LifeSiteNews’ Spring Campaign will have a tangible effect, even into eternity.

But we cannot do it without you.

If you love the Catholic Church, and want to see LifeSiteNews continue to fight for Catholic truth – against those who are trying destroy your faith and the faith of your children – then take this LAST CHANCE to donate to our Spring Campaign today.

Donate Today!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share









