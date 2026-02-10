LEAKED EMAIL: Cupich turns Fulton Sheen Day into an anti-Trump lecture

To many, it may not have been immediately apparent that Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich places politics above the Catholic faith. But today, that reality is unmistakable.

In an email sent Monday to all priests of the Archdiocese of Chicago and leaked to Sign of the Cross Media, Cardinal Cupich makes no mention whatsoever of the major announcement that an Illinois native — a priest and a bishop — is being named a blessed. Instead, Cupich uses the moment to condemn President Donald Trump as racist and to conjure partisan outrage by demanding an immediate apology.

On the very day Illinois Catholics learned that Venerable Fulton J. Sheen — one of the greatest evangelists of the 20th century — will have his path to sainthood advanced, priests of the Archdiocese of Chicago received an email from their cardinal oozing with extreme Democrat talking points.

Cupich said:

Portraying human beings as animals – less than human – is not new. A few days ago, we saw that in the White House such blatant racism is not merely a practice of the past. If the President intentionally approved the message containing viciously racist images, he should admit it. Our shock is real. So is our outrage. Nothing less than an unequivocal apology – to the nation and to the persons demeaned – is acceptable. And it must come immediately.

The subject of the email from Cupich to all the priests was not Sheen. There was no thanksgiving, no prayer, no reflection on priesthood, no meditation on Eucharistic devotion, no mention of the Marian piety exemplified in the exalted son of Illinois — the greatest bishop America has known.

Instead, Cardinal Cupich chose that moment to deliver a political rebuke of President Donald Trump, demanding an immediate public apology over a controversial social-media video.

The subject line of the leaked email set the tone:

Statement of Cardinal Cupich calling for an apology from the White House for a racist social media post

The beatification announcement of Fulton Sheen was a once-in-a-generation moment for Chicago Catholics. Sheen was:

An Illinois native

A stalwart pro-life bishop and theologian

A tireless defender of Catholic truth in the public square

A man of deep Eucharistic and Marian devotion

A model of priestly courage in hostile media environments

Yet Cardinal Cupich said nothing about him. Perhaps Cardinal Cupich doesn’t like what Sheen had to say — and given Cupich’s well-documented Democrat devotion, that would be understandable. After all, Sheen famously warned:

Just think … of how many mentally disturbed women we are going to have in the United States in the next 10 or 15 years when the guilt of abortion begins to attack the mind and soul.

And Sheen was equally uncompromising about truth:

Tolerance applies only to persons, never to truth. Intolerance applies only to truth, never to persons.

But beyond this, the leaked email does not stand alone. It fits a well-documented pattern under Cardinal Cupich’s leadership — one repeatedly noted by LifeSiteNews and other Catholic commentators:

Honoring Democrat pro-abortion Senator Dick Durbin with a lifetime achievement award, while minimizing abortion as the preeminent moral issue.

Suppressing the Traditional Latin Mass, while publicly disparaging “traditionalism” as spiritually dead.

Framing moral teaching through political categories — immigration, race, climate — while blurring doctrinal clarity.

The leaked email is simply the latest and most symbolic example yet.

Fulton Sheen repeatedly warned that the Church’s greatest danger would not come from persecution from without, but from confusion from within — when shepherds begin speaking the language of the world more fluently than the language of Christ.

And that is why so many Catholics increasingly conclude that Cardinal Cupich acts more like a Democrat politician than a Catholic bishop.

Sheen’s words to the laity now ring louder than ever:

Who is going to save our Church? Not our bishops, not our priests and religious. It is up to you, the people. You have the minds, the eyes, the ears to save the Church. Your mission is to see that your priests act like priests, your bishops act like bishops, and your religious act like religious.

