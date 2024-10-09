Lectio Divina is a way to grow closer to the Lord in His Living Word

Lectio Divina helps us to meet the Lord in His Word and be changed – converted – in that encounter, through listening, prayer, and meditation with the Sacred Scriptures.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amid the barrenness of our age, the seeming barrage of almost daily bad news, and the disillusionment both are engendering, many people are turning back to God. They are discovering that the hunger in their hearts can only be satisfied by the Bread of Life.

People are turning to the One Who offers the meaning of Life and communicates Himself to us. One of the ways that happens is through the Bible, the Sacred Scripture – the Word of God. In the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation Dei Verbum (The Word of God), issued by the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council, we find these beautiful words:

“(I)n the sacred books, the Father who is in heaven meets His children with great love and speaks with them; and the force and power in the word of God is so great that it stands as the support and energy of the Church, the strength of faith for her sons, the food of the soul, the pure and everlasting source of spiritual life.” (Paragraph 21)

This is the real key to reading the Bible. The Living Word, Jesus, speaks to us through the written Word. The Bible is at the heart of the Church’s worship, faith, and life. It is the Book of the Church. Christianity is not about “me and Jesus” but me in Jesus, and me in Jesus, with you, for the sake of the world . Through Baptism we come to live in His Mystical Body, the Church. When God chose to reveal Himself, He did not throw a book out of heaven. Rather, the Word was made Flesh. He became one of us.

Through the Incarnation – which includes the entirety of the conception, gestation, nativity, life, suffering, death, Resurrection, and Ascension of Jesus Christ – a new creation began. We are now incorporated into the living, Risen Christ when we are baptized into His Church. We become members of His mystical body and we enter into that new Creation, beginning right now.

The Church is not some organizational “afterthought” put together after the Resurrection of Jesus. It is the plan of God for the salvation of the entire human race. The Church is the Body of the Risen Christ and the seed of the kingdom to come. Through Baptism into His death and Resurrection all men and women can become sons (and daughters) in the Son.

The Church is the new family into which we are reborn through the womb of that Baptismal font. This is why we call the Church “Mother.” In the Church, we live our lives in Him, with one another, for the sake of the world. She is meant to be the home of the whole human race.

God has entrusted the Bible to this Church. It was first received by the early Church in the form of the Hebrew Scriptures, what Christians call the Old Testament, the Gospels, and the letters of the Apostles that were circulated (that is what the word encyclical means) among the early Christian communities.

Later, the Canon (which means measuring stick), which is the Bible we currently have, was finalized within the Church. It is intended to govern her life and worship. It is the guide for her in carrying forward the redemptive work of Jesus on earth until He comes again.

The Bible is an invitation into an encounter with the living God for every Christian. Its words are not a formula to obtain success in life, but an invitation into a communion of Love with the Living Word, which is meant to bear the fruit of a new way of living in the Lord. The Bible is not some-thing, but reveals Some-One. In the words of St. Paul to Timothy, all Scripture is inspired by God. (2 Tim. 3:16)

The Greek-translated “inspired” literally means God-breathed.

As a young man, I searched for meaning and purpose in my life beyond the emptiness and materialism of the age. My search eventually they led to an encounter with the One Who is the “Way, the Truth, and the Life” and home to the Catholic Christian faith.

One of the first fruits of this encounter was an unquenchable attraction to the Bible. I wanted to understand its meaning for my life. I spent nearly two years in a Benedictine monastery where I began reading the Fathers of the Church and practicing what is called Lectio Divina. It has carried me for years as I have continued the journey of following the Risen Jesus in His Church.

The early Christians received the Scriptures as a gift. They knew that the sacred words were to lead to a deeper communion of love with their source, the Living Word of God. Early theologians were mystics. We need mystics in our own age. They are simply men and women who are so in love with the Lord that they can cry out with the Apostle Paul, “No longer do I live but Christ lives in me” (Gal. 2:20) That comes from developing an intimate communion of love with the Lord through prayer and contemplation.

My favorite definition of a theologian is from a first century monk, Evagrius of Pontus, who said a theologian is someone who “rests his head on the chest of Christ.” The image calls to mind the beloved disciple, St. John, depicted as doing just that in early Christian art. It also speaks of the indispensable prerequisite for any fruitful study of the Bible, a relationship with the Lord in the intimacy of prayer. Evagrius also said, “a theologian is one who prays, and one who prays is a theologian.”

Early Christians viewed the reading of Scripture as a way of encountering the Living Word, the Risen Jesus, Who gives Himself as bread to those who feed on this written Word. This practice was kept alive in the Christian monastic tradition, particularly among Benedictines in the West.

It is embedded in the Eastern Christian tradition and especially evident in the writings of the early Church fathers. They wrote in a sort of stream of Scriptural consciousness, moving from inspired thoughts to actual Biblical quotes and back; most often without any reference to the specific chapter and verse. The text was living within them. To use a phrase from my childhood they “knew it by heart.”

This way of encountering the Lord in His Word can be cultivated in our lives. In fact, it should become the norm for every Christian, no matter what our state in life or vocation.

It involves meeting the Lord in His Word and being changed, converted, in that encounter. It can inform a rhythmic way of life steeped in the practice of the presence of God throughout the day. Our participation in the rich and beautiful pattern of the liturgical life of the Church, filled as it is with the Biblical texts that are arranged for the faithful daily, can help us to develop this rhythm.

In the prologue to his rule, St. Benedict of Nursia offered to help monks hear God’s words with what he calls the “ear of our heart.” This relational approach is referred to in Western writings as Lectio Divina: “What, dear brothers, is more delightful than this voice of the Lord calling to us? See how the Lord in His love shows us the way of life. Clothed then with faith and the performance of good works, let us set out on this way, with the Gospel for our guide – that we may deserve to see Him Who has called us to His kingdom.” (1 Thessalonians 2:12).

The steps of Lectio Divina are listening, contemplating, praying, and then resting in the Word.

Listening

Mother Teresa wrote: “God is the friend of silence, in that silence He will listen to us; there He will speak to our soul, and there we will hear His voice. The fruit of silence is faith. The fruit of faith is prayer, the fruit of prayer is love, the fruit of love is service, and the fruit of service is silence. In the silence of the heart, God speaks. If you face God in prayer and silence, God will speak to you. God is the friend of silence. His language is silence. ‘Be still and know that I am God’.”

The first step of Lectio Divina is to hear. This is done through lectio or reading the Biblical text and listening. This kind of reading is not like what one does with a newspaper or a book. It is done “in the Spirit,” in prayerful reverence, in the grace of the encounter, learning to listen in silence. It is done from prayer, in prayer, and for prayer. Lectio is listening for that whisper of God for us this day, that daily bread on the trail of our life.

Meditating

Once we read and hear the text, we meditate on that word or passage, realizing that the breath of God is in that wonderful Bread of Life. The same breath through which God breathed His life into Adam, that same breath that was breathed by Jesus Christ, after His Resurrection, upon His disciples, is present in this wonderful treasure of His written Word. When we meditate upon the Word, we can breathe in the very life of God. “ All scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness….” (2 Tim. 3:16)

Praying

Now, in relationship with the Word we have read and meditated upon, we pray. We converse with the Lord. We offer ourselves to God, pouring ourselves out, with absolute honesty, holding nothing back. We consecrate ourselves, setting ourselves aside and telling the Lord that He is our all in all, our love, the first and the last, the beginning and the end. We make ourselves transparent and honest, offering our pain, our brokenness, our failings; we give ourselves to the One Who has given Himself to us. We enter into a holy exchange. Then contemplation begins.

Resting

In love with God, filled with His Word, we now rest in His presence, like the beloved disciple John did at the table, placing our heads on the Lords chest, overjoyed to be with Jesus. Our intimacy with the Lord is a relationship where words are no longer even necessary. Nothing needs to be said because we are now in the loving embrace of the Living God. In Him we are changed, converted, transformed by love, instructed and awakened.

This is how we can fall in love with the Bible – by falling in love with Jesus, the Lord Who is the Living Word. Listening, contemplating, praying, and resting in Him.

Share











