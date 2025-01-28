Left-wing media admits IVF industry presents ‘unprecedented medical and ethical risks’

The unmitigated advancement of the IVF industry has now led to the development of lab-grown sperm and egg cells for ‘solo parenting’ and the introduction of ‘multiplex parenting,’ which takes two embryos from two couples to create a new child.

(LifeSiteNews) — Scarcely a week goes by without a new horror story emerging from the so-called “reproductive” industry, in which babies are created in petri dishes via IVF and frequently implanted in the bodies of rented surrogates for paying customers.

Earlier this month, we covered the story of the emergence of the use of AI for selecting embryos (the vast majority of embryos conceived through IVF die at some point during the process). On January 27, Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire posted this video:

To break it down for those justifiably confused by this grotesque clip, this is a new trend in which parents who used IVF to make a number of embryos – that is, children – have the tiny human beings that they do not wish to have implanted killed and put into commemorative jewelry.

One phrase in that video encapsulates the Frankenstein nature of this industry: “Leftover embryos.” The parents have successfully procured the children they want; the rest are “leftovers,” and have their tiny bodies put into rings or other jewelry.

Also on January 27, a story was published in the U.K. Independent titled: “I’m a single gay man trying for a baby – I will move heaven and earth to make it happen.” The story features Andrew Swann, a single, homosexual TV director who plans to use an “egg donor” and his own sperm to have embryos created through IVF, and then to rent a surrogate to carry the child. This was illegal until very recently, but the law changed in 2019, and he is working with Surrogacy UK to make it happen.

Here’s how Swann described this ongoing process:

I bought a large pack of 10 eggs rather than a standard pack of six – although they gave me 13. Then last April I did ICSI, a fertility treatment in which they inject live sperm into the eggs. All 13 of the eggs survived the thawing process – nine were fertilised. I’ve now got five viable embryos out of the 13 eggs. It cost me about £15,000 for the whole package including ICSI and the eggs. I’m still looking for a surrogate. It is illegal to pay a surrogate in the U.K., except for their reasonable expenses. I can’t find one abroad because it’s too expensive – in Mexico City it’s about £70,000 and in America it’s more like £100,000. I don’t want to go to a cheaper place with poor aftercare and take any risks. It was the same when I got a hair transplant – I did it in the U.K. and not Turkey.

That is where the commodification of human beings takes us – and the reproductive industry is about to get much, much darker. As the Guardian reported on January 26:

Mass-producing eggs and sperm in a laboratory in order to have a baby with yourself or three other people in a “multiplex” parenting arrangement might sound like the plot of a dystopian novel. But these startling scenarios are under consideration by the U.K.’s fertility watchdog, which has concluded that the technology could be on the brink of viability. Bolstered by Silicon Valley investment, scientists are making such rapid progress that lab-grown human eggs and sperm could be a reality within a decade, a meeting of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority board heard last week. In-vitro gametes (IVGs), eggs or sperm that are created in the lab from genetically reprogrammed skin or stem cells are viewed as the holy grail of fertility research. The technology promises to remove age barriers to conception and could pave the way for same-sex couples to have biological children together. It also poses unprecedented medical and ethical risks, which the HFEA now believes need to be considered in a proposed overhaul of fertility laws.

The fact that even the Guardian is citing “unprecedented medical and ethical risks” is evidence of just how perverse this is, but proponents of this technology justify it on the basis that it “heralds more radical possibilities including multiplex parenting” as if that were something we should be working toward. HFEA estimates that they may succeed in developing this technology in two to three years, and that it could be “a routine part of clinical practice” within a decade. But it gets weirder:

The clinical use of IVGs would be prohibited under current law and there would be significant hurdles to proving that IVGs are safe, given that any unintended genetic changes to the cells would be passed down to all future generations. Solo parenting – not to be confused with social single parenting – would involve creating the egg and the sperm from the same individual. This creates a huge vulnerability to recessive genetic disorders, caused by faulty genes that most people carry, but that are normally not affected by due to carrying two copies of every gene: one maternal copy and one paternal copy. But a baby with only one parent would be much more likely to lack a safe backup copy for faulty genes. Frances Flinter, emeritus professor of clinical genetics at King’s College London, who is an HFEA member, told the meeting: “In a way, it’s the complete extreme of incest. And that is why it is so dangerous and why nobody would ever consider that to be a safe thing to do.” Solo parenting, members agreed, would need to be banned.

With “multiplex parenting,” however, “two couples produce two embryos and cells from these embryos would be used to derive eggs and sperm in the lab to create a final embryo,” meaning that in the final embryo, “the four parents would genetically be the child’s grandparents.” The parents, in short, “would be an embryo.” Advocates admitted that this technology would make it possible to create enormous numbers of embryos – again, those are tiny human beings – and that the temptation to use a eugenic approach in selection would be overwhelming.

Hopefully, saner heads prevail, and all of this is made illegal in short order. The European Court of Human Rights has already taken a firm stance against surrogacy, and Italy recently banned surrogacy as well. The U.K. must shut this down before it gets any further. Countless unborn lives depend on it.

