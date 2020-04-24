Leftist elites are using corona crisis to accomplish the ‘change’ promised by Obama, Hillary Clinton

PETITION: Urge state governors to stop abortions during coronavirus crisis Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Amid the government's aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic, many suggest that much of the United States is under de facto Martial Law. With citizens ordered to stay home, businesses forced to shut down, and even church services banned – with violators subject to onerous fines and jail time – it certainly feels that way.

And with some cities encouraging citizens to snitch on their neighbors suspected of skirting lockdown orders; with scenes of lone surfers and joggers, moms taking their kids to playgrounds, Christians sitting in their cars in church parking lots, and peaceful pro-life abortion protesters being ticketed or arrested and hauled off by police – despite practicing common sense social distancing – the U.S. has begun to feel more like communist East Germany under the Stasi’s reign of terror than the land of the free and the home of the brave.

And with tens of millions thrown out of work – over 25 million as of today – while elites continue their lives of privilege unruffled, the most powerful and prosperous nation in the history of the world has begun to feel more like a third world country.

Some state governors appear giddy with their new found powers to exert what amounts to tyrannical control over their citizens, as if the U.S. Constitution on display in the National Archives had been torn up in the same way House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brazenly ripped apart President Donald Trump’s speech as he wrapped up his 2020 State of the Union Address.

But all of these are merely symptoms pointing to something insidious, meant to fundamentally change the USA forever: The Cloward-Piven Strategy.

What leftist elites couldn't accomplish under Obama, because of the massive pushback of the Tea Party that blocked them, they now hope to accomplish through the coronavirus pandemic. What they could not accomplish after their hopes were dashed, when Donald J. Trump came out of nowhere to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, they now hope to accomplish by means of this crisis.

That became perfectly clear last week when former President Barack Hussein Obama stepped out of the shadows and announced his support for Democrat Joe Biden’s White House bid.

But Obama did more than that. The man who explicitly promised to “fundamentally transform the United States of America,” who saw his presidency as “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow, and our planet began to heal,” stated the agenda our nation’s leftist elites now have in store for us:

If I were running today, I wouldn’t run the same race or have the same platform as I did in 2008. The world is different; there’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future.

Even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change.

So we need to do more than just tinker around the edges with tax credits or underfunded programs. We have to go further ...

The leftist elites, the globalists, desperately need the United States to succumb to their plans and they are exploiting the current pandemic to employ the Cloward-Piven Strategy in order to drag America the Beautiful into line with socialism, with the ultimate goal of establishing a Marxist state.

They are intent on going further than any of us might think possible in pursuit of their dream of making America un-American.

The Cloward-Piven Strategy

The Cloward–Piven strategy was outlined in a 1966 article in The Nation headlined “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty,” penned by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven.

Their scheme called for overloading the U.S. public welfare system in order to create a massive political crisis that would force the welfare system to be replaced with a national system of a guaranteed annual income as a means to end poverty.

Simply put, their strategy aimed to force political change through an orchestrated crisis.

David Horowitz/Discover the Networks explained:

The "Cloward-Piven Strategy" seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse.

Tens of millions now unemployed, small businesses –– which have always been the backbone of our nation’s economy – boarded up, and $2 trillion spent by the federal government in the blink of an eye in order to keep the nation afloat, are all due to a manufactured economic crisis in order to avoid, we are told, a greater medical crisis.

The result, predicted Cloward and Piven, would be “a profound financial and political crisis” that would unleash “powerful forces … for major economic reform at the national level.”

Dear reader: Doesn’t that describe exactly what we are now witnessing?

Not just about economics: Molding an anti-Christian America

Over the years, the strategy has clearly been expanded and adapted to also bring about fundamental transformational change concerning important social issues, undermining human dignity.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 Obergefell decsion instituted same-sex “marriage” by the thinnest of margins – a 5-4 vote – quickly unleashed the ghastly contagion of transgenderism on our nation, a virus of a different kind that the nation was ill-prepared to battle.

Our children have been its most tragic victims.

We no longer face the single issue of same-sex “marriage.” The nation is being pummeled with a broad spectrum of gender identity issues, not to mention infestations of drag queens in the children’s sections of our public libraries. The rise of surrogacy has altered the sacredness of motherhood.

Bedrock definitions of marriage, of man, of woman, and children have all irrationally been thrown into question, as if nature had had it wrong all along.

“Religious liberty” has gone from our greatest strength and source of pride to being demonized as a code term belonging to “haters.”

In 2016, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issued a report titled Peaceful Coexistence: Reconciling Nondiscrimination Principles with Civil Liberties.

When the report was unveiled, the commission’s chairman, Martin Castro, said, “The phrases ‘religious liberty’ and ‘religious freedom’ ... remain code words for discrimination, intolerance, racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, Christian supremacy, or any form of intolerance.”

Ever since, Christians have been slandered as the “bad guys,” as “haters,” scapegoated for resistance to political correctness, for preventing progress.

Leftist elites have managed to turn America into an anti-Christian state.

Where are we headed? Turning America into Venezuela

All together, American culture is being attacked on myriad fronts in countless ways on multiple levels with the intent of causing our society to completely break down and submit to a new regime that is decidedly un-American.

The coronavirus pandemic is being exploited to the hilt by the deepstaters, but not just to bring down President Trump.

It's about bringing down the U.S.A.

The last few weeks have seen well-organized, peaceful protest rallies at state capitals where citizens have begged their governors to reopen their states for business so they can salvage their human dignity and feed their families. Urban leftists have condescendingly criticized and mocked them.

If stay-at-home restrictions are not relaxed very soon, the peaceful protests will morph into riots, and that will be perfectly fine with leftist elites. They will have orchestrated an even greater crisis with which to justify the re-making of America into Venezuela.

Not long ago, Venezuela was South America’s most prosperous nation. Socialism has pushed it into economic collapse, creating an ugly humanitarian crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic economic lockdown is being exploited to transform America into a socialist – if not Marxist – nation now that a critical mass of people have been made economically vulnerable.

As my LifeSiteNews colleague Steve Jalsevac has pointed out, “The Wuhan virus appears to be an incredible and suspiciously timely gift for the globalists to push through their agenda faster than any of us could have expected.”