Leo XIV openly swinging for the Democrats: Is he the ‘anti-Trump’ pope?

This week's episode of Faith and Reason features John-Henry Westen, Frank Wright, and Fr. Charles Murr discussing Pope Leo, President Trump, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a dramatic escalation of tensions between the Vatican and the White House, explosive new questions are being raised about whether Pope Leo XIV was strategically elected to serve as a counterforce to President Donald Trump.

On the latest episode of LifeSiteNews TV’s Faith and Reason, hosts John-Henry Westen, Frank Wright, and Fr. Charles Murr examine what they describe as the Pope’s clear alignment with Democratic interests and liberal globalist agendas — from his meeting with Obama strategist David Axelrod to allowing U.S. cardinals to bash Trump and Republicans on 60 Minutes.

“Trump also knows that Leo sent the Three Stooges — sorry, he sent the three cardinals of America … off to 60 Minutes to do a special. It’s all about bashing Trump, all about bashing the Republicans,” Westen reveals in the hard-hitting discussion.

The episode details Pope Leo’s Palm Sunday sermon rejecting war and implying God refuses prayers from those with “bloodied hands,” his promotion of ecumenism with Muslims while downplaying threats, and his strong advocacy for open borders — positions critics say abandon traditional Catholic social teaching in favor of progressive causes.

Westen, Wright, and Murr paint a sobering picture of a Church in profound crisis. “The problem is no one in this unseemly dispute is speaking for the teaching and the luminous practical and spiritual wisdom of the Church. And that’s why we’re in a crisis,” Wright states.

Neither political side fully embodies authentic Catholic wisdom, the panel warns, as the faithful are left navigating confusion on immigration, just war theory, and moral clarity.

Watch the full powerful discussion now and decide for yourself:

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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