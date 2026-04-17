Leo XIV openly swinging for the Democrats: Is he the ‘anti-Trump’ pope?

(LifeSiteNews) — In a dramatic escalation of tensions between the Vatican and the White House, explosive new questions are being raised about whether Pope Leo XIV was strategically elected to serve as a counterforce to President Donald Trump.
On the latest episode of LifeSiteNews TV’s Faith and Reason, hosts John-Henry Westen, Frank Wright, and Fr. Charles Murr examine what they describe as the Pope’s clear alignment with Democratic interests and liberal globalist agendas — from his meeting with Obama strategist David Axelrod to allowing U.S. cardinals to bash Trump and Republicans on 60 Minutes.
“Trump also knows that Leo sent the Three Stooges — sorry, he sent the three cardinals of America … off to 60 Minutes to do a special. It’s all about bashing Trump, all about bashing the Republicans,” Westen reveals in the hard-hitting discussion.
The episode details Pope Leo’s Palm Sunday sermon rejecting war and implying God refuses prayers from those with “bloodied hands,” his promotion of ecumenism with Muslims while downplaying threats, and his strong advocacy for open borders — positions critics say abandon traditional Catholic social teaching in favor of progressive causes.
Westen, Wright, and Murr paint a sobering picture of a Church in profound crisis. “The problem is no one in this unseemly dispute is speaking for the teaching and the luminous practical and spiritual wisdom of the Church. And that’s why we’re in a crisis,” Wright states.
Neither political side fully embodies authentic Catholic wisdom, the panel warns, as the faithful are left navigating confusion on immigration, just war theory, and moral clarity.
Watch the full powerful discussion now and decide for yourself: