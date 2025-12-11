Less than 48 hours left to double your gift’s impact!

This generous 48-hour donor match is a providential chance to sustain our work. Your gift – doubled immediately – ensures we continue defending life, faith, family, and freedom into 2026.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

A generous LifeSiteNews supporter has given us a remarkable means of overcoming the 47 percent shortfall in our Christmas Campaign.

He has offered a very significant matching gift opportunity that will see all donations to LifeSiteNews doubled in the next 48 hours!

I can’t tell you how grateful I am for this kind of generosity. It’s such sacrificial giving on the part of LifeSiteNews readers that keeps our mission alive.

Can you please send a gift of $50 or $100 or $250 or $1,000 or even $10,000 and have it DOUBLED, dollar for dollar?

LifeSiteNews content has been viewed over 46,511,957 times in the last four months, and your donation will make a life-saving and faith-saving difference in reaching even more souls with the truth.

If we don’t hit our goal this Christmas, we cannot continue at full output in 2026.

Our ability to report real Vatican news – not the optimistic and comforting dreams that those controlling the narrative want you to read – will die.

LifeSiteNews operates as a non-profit because our mission isn’t about profit – it’s about truth.

Big media corporations are funded by agenda-driven advertisers.

Those in the Vatican working to destroy YOUR FAITH and the faith of your children have no financial concerns at all.

We depend on faithful supporters who believe in our mission.

Thank you so much for supporting LifeSiteNews – our mission is simply not possible without you.

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO and Editor-in-Chief



LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (888) 419-6165.

P.P.S. This matching gift opportunity is for 48-hours only.

That means we only have until the early hours of Saturday morning to take full advantage of this donor’s generosity.

If you want LifeSiteNews to remain on the ground in Rome, exposing the truth about the catastrophic effects of abortion, euthanasia, the trans-agenda – as well as assaults on our faith, family, and freedom – then please give today.

