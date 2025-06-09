Let us rise up and build: The time to fight for life, faith, and freedom is now

Your partnership in our mission is vital to building a culture that cherishes the values we hold near and dear.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear reader,

You – like us – are hopeful. The days ahead present a renewed promise for our cherished values of life, faith, family, and freedom.

With the election of Pope Leo XIV, there is fresh optimism about positive changes within the Catholic Church that can resonate globally.

The early indications from the new Pope’s statements and actions have already reassured many of us who were concerned about his past.

LifeSiteNews is poised to both rejoice in the truth that Pope Leo XIV will teach and correct any errors that may emerge from Rome. Our Senior Vatican Correspondent Michael Haynes (pictured above) is on hand in the Eternal City to cover this new chapter in the Church as the faithful recover from years of confusion and hurt.

Give Today: Help LifeSiteNews Report the Full Truth from the Vatican

We see that the unprecedented election of Pope Leo XIV as the first American Pope offers a unique opportunity for leadership that can inspire change in the hearts of millions.

More than ever, we encourage you and all of us to come together in prayer, asking God to have Pope Leo XIV be the beacon of light that the world so desperately needs.

We realize other challenges we face, such as the recent re-election of a fourth Liberal government in Canada, now under the leadership of Mark Carney.

Globalists are still trying to dominate countries throughout the world, not least via digital currencies, but there are undoubtedly green shoots as we battle for life, faith, family, and freedom.

One need only look to the corporate world’s more reticent approach to “Pride Month” this June as an example of our momentum.

LifeSiteNews and all our readers – including you! – stand as pillars in this movement, advocating for the truths we hold dear.

If you recall in the Old Testament, Nehemiah was deeply distressed by news that Jerusalem’s walls remained in ruins, leaving the Jewish people vulnerable and disgraced. After fervent prayer, he received the king’s permission and resources to return and rebuild.

“And I revealed to them how the hand of my God was with me for good, and the words of the king, which he had spoken to me. And I said: “Let us rise up, and build.” And their hands were strengthened for good.” – Nehemiah 2:18

Today, we need YOUR support to continue our work of building a culture of life and faith across the globe.

We invite you to partner with us in this mission by clicking the link below to send your gift:

Give Today: Help LifeSiteNews Build on the Foundation of Jesus Christ and His Church

Thank you for your unwavering commitment and support.

May God bless you and your family,

John-Henry Westen & Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founders

LifeSiteNews.com

P.S. Your contribution is not just a donation; it’s a stand for the values that matter most. Thank you for rising up and helping us build!

P.P.S. – If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1, or send any questions to [email protected]

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

