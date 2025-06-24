Let’s pray for Trump to keep Israel’s ambitions in check

Trump may be sincere in wanting a permanent ceasefire, but it is difficult to believe that Netanyahu will give up on his intense desire to bring about regime change and cripple Iran.

There is a lot of reaction to the U.S. attack on the nuclear facilities in Iran, but there has just been breaking news from President Trump that a ceasefire has been agreed for 12 hours between Israel and Iran that Trump is expecting will become permanent.

Trump may be sincere in wanting a permanent ceasefire, but it is difficult to believe that Netanyahu will give up on his intense, many years’ desire to bring about regime change and cripple Iran. The government needs to fulfill its firm Greater Israel plans. We should hope and pray that Trump will keep them in check.

Pope Leo made a strong appeal for peace. Marjorie Taylor Green was dismayed that Trump would authorize this and kowtow to Netanyahu’s demands to get involved in Israel’s war against Iran.

Frank Wright has written another blockbuster on the attack, revealing that by far the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East and the U.S. is a nuclear Israel, not Iran.

President Trump has warned Russia not to give Iran nuclear weapons after his massive destruction of the three Iranian nuclear plants.

LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney has written an extraordinary report on the bombshell documentary film that presents incredible footage related to the corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It shows Netanyahu like you have never seen him and his complicit wife before. I have watched the entire film. You must watch it! It is well worth the $10 fee to do so. It is a film that makes history.

Delaney has also written another article reporting intense negative MAGA reactions to Trump’s attack on Iran. Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, and more have rejected direct U.S. aggression in the region.

But by no means is the Iran attack the only important story. Scan the headlines and you will see what I mean. I could go on at length about all the issues we are covering, but that would take much too long and make for too long a note.

