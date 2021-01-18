Letter by senior US military raises questions about who is really committing ‘sedition and insurrection’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Jan. 12 letter from the Joint Chiefs of staff of the U.S. military to all U.S. service members after last week’s Capital riot, warning them against “sedition and insurrection,” must have caused most loyal Americans to question who the military should really be focusing their attention on during this time of grave crisis for the United States.

The Joint Chiefs are aware that a majority of US military service members admire President Trump for all that he has done for them and for the nation over the past four years to protect the United States from both internal and external threats to the nation. Recently, Navy and Army cadets greeted President Trump with roaring cheers and chants of “USA! USA!”” as he came out into the stadium at West Point for the 121st annual Army-Navy football game. There was obviously overwhelming support from the assembled military recruits for Trump.

The generals are aware that Trump has been the president who finally woke up the nation to the threat that Communist China has been to the US and the world for decades while all past presidents ignored that alarming situation and even facilitated the growth of the power and influence of the CCP. He greatly reduced the number of violent criminals, illicit drug suppliers, and other questionable persons who were blithely allowed to come into the US by previous Democrat and Republican administrations through his tightening up of immigration policies and building the southern border wall which has led to a dramatic drop in illegal incursions into the country.

They are also well aware that civil authorities in many states were severely negligent for not taking the strong actions required to stop the devastating violent riots that were allowed to carry on across the nation throughout the summer and caused over a billion dollars of property damage in mostly poorer neighborhoods, thousands of injuries to police officers and civilians and 35 deaths.

In most cases, police had their hands tied by their civic leaders and, incredibly, Nancy Pelosi, many other Democrats and the mainstream media, downplayed the violence as being “mostly peaceful”. Pelosi actually excused the violence when she stated in response to a question about it, “Oh, people will do what they do.”

The violence took place overwhelmingly in Democrat states whose political leaders refused to charge, convict and imprison most of the rioters who were repeatedly let go or given bail money so they could continue their terror. Law enforcement resources were actually decreased in response to leftist terrorists’ demands to “defund the police”.

In most cases Democrat governors refused to call in their National Guard to put down the riots that were far beyond the abilities of local police to control. That resulted in hundreds, possibly thousands, of police quitting their jobs because of the constant criticism and lack of support for their dangerous tasks from their civic leaders.

Trump repeatedly urged the governors and mayors of those states to do their jobs to protect the constitutional rights of their citizens and exercise their constitutional duties in this respect.

Most ignored the president’s pleas that were made in response to desperate communications from citizens asking the president to do something to help stop what appeared to be a national revolution to destroy America and replace it with a Communist, or otherwise leftist, violent dictatorship, or just plain anarchy. The violence only stopped as the election was approaching, and it became obvious that the violence was harming Democrat chances of victory at the polls.

As for the Capital riot that the Joint Chiefs referred to in their letter, video and other evidence is now available proving what most of the entirely peaceful participants in the Washington Stop the Steal rally suspected. Antifa/BLM types and possibly also some far-right agitators who cannot be considered genuine Trump supporters, initiated the incursions into the Capital, violence against Capital police and property damage well before Trump had even finished his speech.

The timing of when the rioting started makes it clearly impossible that Trump could have “incited” the violence, as the Democrats, the media and even some Republicans are accusing him of doing. And of course, the text of his speech contains nothing that would have “incited” what took place at the Capital.

What took place there was clearly intended to derail the joint session from hearing the speeches from over 100 Members of Congress and a dozen Senators who intended to ask for further examination of all the evidence of unconstitutional election fraud that took place during the November election.

It has now also become obvious that another intent of the rioting was to give a revolutionary pretext to remove the constitutional rights of freedom of speech, due process and many other rights and freedoms from all those who sincerely believed there was election fraud and/or any who are Trump supporters or conservatives. This was a many days pre-planned, well-coordinated action by professional leftist rioters.

This astoundingly rapid removal of constitutional rights and mass suppression of freedom of speech, that is still carrying on, presents a great danger to the Constitutional Republic nature of the United States. All of the federal law enforcement agencies that have been missing in action for the past several months as the nation has been under assault from Communist and other leftist agencies, somehow seem to have been complicit in what went on during the summer and also complicit in the purge of patriots that is being allowed to carry on in violation of many constitutional principles.

The current situation appears to be one of a complete suspension of the Constitution to permit what is essentially mob rule by leftist agitators and their Democrat, media and numerous corporate allies. Individuals, organizations and companies, such as Parler and many other free speech alternatives, are being accused, judged and convicted without any due process. 20 years ago or less, most of the actions being taken against conservatives at this time would have been subjected to swift legal condemnation, lawsuits and charges of illicit, discriminatory actions.

The Joint Chiefs’ Greatest concern should be this

In their letter, the Joint Chiefs stated the following:

The American people have trusted the Armed Forces of the United States to protect them and our Constitution for almost 250 years. As we have done throughout our history, the U.S. military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership, support civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic? We witnessed actions inside the Capital building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights and freedoms of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection.. ….. We support and defend the Constitution. Any action to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law.

I have explained above many very serious violations of the Constitution that have been taking place this year and which are going on right now. In addition, I should add that we are seeing a form of corporate governance of the nation taking place as the big tech giants and many other large corporations are implementing punishing unconstitutional restrictions on large numbers of citizens related to either their political or social views or in response to health authority requests to supposedly lessen the spread of the Wuhan virus.

This has been developing into a major tyranny against the American public and totally violates constitutional protections, which courts at all levels are permitting to continue in violation of their responsibility to defend the American public against such lawlessness.

However, if the Joint Chiefs truly mean what they say in their letter then they should above all have deep concerns about what a “President Biden” and his Democrat Party have promised to do once they are in control of the government.

Joe Biden has given strong indications that he will “with speed” give the United States of America over to the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum. Should he be permitted to do this, he will destroy the Constitutional government and sovereignty of the United States and place all American citizens, companies and organizations, and eventually all government entities, including the US military, under the tyrannical authority and control of an international globalist organization of anti-American, anti-freedom elites.

This Great Reset also depends on the forced vaccination of the entire world’s population with poorly tested vaccines of a totally new type that actually do not prevent viral spread and require yearly vaccinations, forced masking and social distancing to continue “forever” after vaccination. We are being warned now that this “vaccine” cannot really be called a vaccine because it does not meet the definition of a real vaccine.

It is still unclear what is really in the vaccine, what it really does to the human body and we are seeing many cases of deaths and other dangerous reactions to the “vaccine” including the deaths of some recipients. There are numerous warnings from credible scientists and others that the vaccine may permanently change the DNA of recipients and that it may contain human sterilizing agents because of an item that is including in some of the vaccines that is known to negatively affect fertility.

Proof of vaccination is already being required by various airlines in order to board their planes and increasing numbers of corporations and institutions are requiring employees or users of their services to be vaccinated with this false and dangerous “vaccine”.

All of this is being demanded while simple, very effective and long available treatment and preventative medications for the Wuhan virus are being suppressed and massive disinformation campaigns about the safety and effectiveness of these proven-in-practice medications are constantly being generated. This is obviously happening to convince the public that the “vaccine” is the only solution to the virus.

Compentent, leading physicians and scientists and elected officials who criticize government lockdowns and other devastating, ineffective measures to contain the virus are suffering retribution of various types, including loss of jobs and harsh denunciations from health and other authorities with a totalitarian mindset.

The virus has been weaponized for political purposes to force massive social and political change, totally disregardig the catastrophic impact of these many bad decisions on the entire nation.

I bring the virus, vaccine and proof of vaccination into this article because it is a genuine matter of national security and poses a major threat to the economic and social well-being of the nation that is being orchestrated by persons and groups related to the Great Reset revolution.

Americans should all be terrified by the prospect of what the Democrats have openly stated that they will be doing regarding the Great Reset.



How can any U.S. military leaders genuinely concerned about obeying lawful orders from civilian leadership, supporting civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensuring public safety in accordance with the law, and remaining fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, not see that a Biden administration presents the greatest threat to the United States in its history?

The Great Reset will eventually, in the not-too-distant future, transform the mighty U.S. military into an instrument to impose tyranny on the world – or – it will lead to the rapid dissolution of the U.S. military that began under the previous Obama administration which had Joe Biden as its vice-president.

And let us not forget the close ties of Joe Biden, his son Hunter and his entire family, with the Chinese Communist Party.

If the Joint Chiefs of staff are sincere about the letter that they wrote to military personnel, should they not possibly be required to protect Americans from an administration that is obviously determined to destroy it?

It is curious to note that Catholic Church leftists played a very large role in installing Jorge Bergoglio, an admirer of Joe Biden and Barak Obama, into the papacy of the Catholic Church. Since ascending into that role Borgoglio, under the name of Pope Francis, has undertaken many actions that have caused enormous damage to not only the Church in general, but also to the papacy itself. Pope Francis is also a supporter of the Great Reset.

I believe that Joe Biden is not remotely his own master, and given what he has promised to quickly implement once in the most powerful political office in the world, his top priority will be to cripple and destroy the influence and power of the United States, because the U.S. is the only obstacle in the way of implementing the Great Reset slavery of the world’s population and its determination to greatly decrease world population for the benefit of “Mother Earth.”

Will the U.S. military actually go along with this and facilitate the demise of its own existence, the end of U.S. constitutional government and the end of the United States as a sovereign nation?

I am just asking the obvious questions. I have no answers.