LGBT activists play the victim while owning the culture, and ‘Pride Month’ proves it

Despite the significant influence and visibility of the LGBT movement, activists continue to fake hate and even go so far as to claim 'ongoing genocide.'

(LifeSiteNews) — “Pride Month” is more than a celebration of the LGBT agenda – it is a potent display of cultural power that unfolds across the Western world. The U.S. Department of Agriculture lit up the federal building with rainbow colors; the White House flew the LGBT flag alongside the America flag and hosted a brouhaha for LGBT activists on the lawn. In the U.K., the Union Jack was taken down and replaced with the LGBT flag. On Parliament Hill in Canada, a formal LGBT flag-raising was hosted by the prime minister.

As Carl Trueman noted in a column titled “America’s LGBTQ establishment: ‘How do you take over an empire?’” The answer: “You simply need to control time and space.” If you have any doubt that the LGBT movement has done that, I invite you to take a walk in any town or city this month.

READ: The real reason US embassies fly the LGBT ‘pride’ flag

None of that has stopped the LGBT movement from claiming that they are victims – the transgender movement actually insists that they are the victims of an ongoing genocide. And in the midst of a transcontinental celebration of LGBT lifestyles, America’s largest LGBT group, the Human Rights Campaign, declared a state of emergency. According to HRC’s president, Kelley Robinson:

LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived – they are real, tangible and dangerous. In many cases they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a similar line, insisting that the LGBT movement is facing a “rising tide of hate” because some parents have protested radical sex education in public schools and objected to Drag Queen Story Hour.

Trudeau responded to a policy change in New Brunswick that would stipulate parental involvement before schools could “socially transition” children with name and pronoun changes – triggered by parental feedback – as the work of the “far right.” That is what Trudeau is calling a “rising tide of hate” – the genuine concerns of parents about being involved in the lives of their own children.

This approach has the two-fold effect of demonizing anyone who objects to the LGBT agenda and “cry-bullying” – appropriating victimhood status in order to further that agenda. Both Biden and Trudeau handed a pile of taxpayer money to LGBT groups to celebrate the month of celebration; LGBT groups in Canada were also given over a million dollars for security for the various taxpayer-funded events they are holding around the country this month (and beyond – Canada’s government website now refers to “Pride Season” instead of “Pride Month”).

READ: Trudeau gov’t offers $1.5 million in ‘emergency’ funds for more security at ‘pride’ parades

Of course, it is ludicrous for a movement that owns the culture so thoroughly to claim victimhood status. A microcosmic example of this is Ottawa Centre Member of Provincial Parliament Joel Harden, who is facing both public scrutiny and mockery after claiming to be punched in the face by a protester at a rally on Friday at which parental rights protesters faced off with LGBT counter-protesters.

Harden claimed that he “felt a punch in the back and then a rabbit-punch to the face. It happened in a split second.” It happened so quickly, in fact, that no footage of the assault exists – although there is video footage of his megaphone hitting his face precisely where he claimed he was punched.

On social media, progressive politicians such as Jagmeet Singh rushed to comfort Harden and laud his courage as others pointed out that the assault didn’t actually occur at all. Harden is sticking to his story, of course, saying that if he ever meets his phantom assailant – which he won’t, because she doesn’t exist – he would like to “share a meal with her… I would pay for it. Then I would ask her what motivated her to do what she did. I want to work together to try and fix our country to make it better.”

Don’t let his tone fool you – this fiction was created to demonize. Despite the evidence clearly indicating that Harden invented this hate crime – even the mainstream media was forced to admit that fact – his story accomplished the goal. This is the sort of event that is used as evidence of Trudeau’s imaginary “rising tide of hate.”

This is an old and effective playbook. Pretend that there is a “state of emergency,” or “rising tide of hate,” or a proliferation of homophobic assailants brutalizing LGBT people, and then demand that something be done. Progressive politicians promptly pour more money into their coffers, laud their courage, and swear that they will do anything – anything – to give them everything on their wish lists.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











