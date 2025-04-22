LGBT activists refuse to accept UK Supreme Court’s rejection of transgenderism

The reactions to the court's ruling show a staunch refusal to accept the biological reality of man and woman.

(LifeSiteNews) — The reactions to the UK Supreme Court’s affirmation of the sex binary are ongoing, but one thing is crystal clear: LGBT activists and their allies are determined to remain on board the transgender Titanic until the very end. In the meantime, as Graham Linehan grimly noted in the Times, they still possess an enormous amount of cultural clout. Some of these reactions, because they unfolded on major media platforms, deserve responses.

In the wake of the decision, a clip featuring British journalist, writer, and TV presenter James O’Brien berating Kellie-Jay Keen (aka Posie Parker) by demanding that she say what she thinks he would do if they shared a changeroom, has gone viral on X once again. O’Brien consistently refused to understand why a woman might feel vulnerable in those circumstances:

As @mrjamesob has a melt down about women’s boundaries, throw back to him calling @ThePosieParker ‘paranoid’ for being uncomfortable with him in the next changing room cubicle & advising if the curtains didn’t shut properly, she should change with one hand while holding them shut pic.twitter.com/ubOkS1X0FA — Le_Sorelle_Arduino KPSS (@Sorelle_Arduino) April 19, 2025



A woman who does not want to share a changeroom with a man is, according to the fellow who wrote How They Broke Britain, is merely “paranoid.”

O’Brien should be forced to watch this video of a recent school board meeting of the Lucia Mar Unified School District in California on April 15. Perhaps witnessing the actual implications of his worldview might help him realize that it is people like him who have “broken” society:

A brave 17-year-old girl breaks down in tears telling her CA school board about a male athlete watching girls change in the locker room. Hear her cry. Hear her story. California is failing our daughters. Girls deserve better. This is why we fight. pic.twitter.com/Gykmn1q8yx — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) April 17, 2025



Celeste Diest, a 17-year-old junior and girls’ high school track athlete, explains why she was traumatized by the LGBT policies that have governed her experience. A high school boy, likely identifying as female, took the opportunity provided by these policies to gawk at both Diest and other girls as they changed in the locker room before track practice, an experience that she described as deeply traumatizing.

What does James O’Brien — and other men like him — have to say to Celeste Diest?

Atheist Richard Dawkins, meanwhile, has been celebrating on social media ever since the judgment came down. Dawkins, who has been targeted by trans activists for his stubborn refusal to relinquish his attachment to biology, has been forced to confront the reality that a post-Christian society is not, in fact, the rationalist utopia he and his fellow New Atheists had been hoping for — and so I suspect his hilarious reaction is as much one of relief as anything else:

Aggressively dominant male mammals typically urinate to scent-mark their territory. “I’ll piss where I like.” “I❤️pissin’ on TERFs.” They think they’re women. But can you imagine a better walking, talking, reeking advertisement for toxic masculinity? #SexMatters pic.twitter.com/CCFUxjjkJc — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) April 21, 2025



Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer, the UK’s atheist prime minister, also finally broke down and admitted that we do, in fact, know what a woman is now that the Supreme Court has been kind enough to tell us. Previously, Starmer had refused to admit that women cannot have penises; on ITV on April 22, he finally announced, with great relief, that “a woman is an adult female” in response to a question about whether “transwomen” are women.

“I think the Supreme Court has answered that question,” Starmer stated. “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear. I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity. It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say. So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is. It’s a welcome step forward.”

In my view, there has not been nearly enough comment about the fact that the prime minister of the United Kingdom needed the Supreme Court to tell him what a woman is.

But of all the reactions to the Supreme Court decision, I think that an April 17 post by the Vagina Museum — yes, that’s a real thing — deserves to be framed and hung in a museum of its own, where viewers can stop and be confronted with just how insane society became during the Trans Decades. The Vagina Museum is located in Camden Market, London, and bills itself as the “first brick and mortar museum about the female reproductive system.”

Nonetheless, the Vagina Museum was outraged:

The Vagina Museum is trans inclusive. We always have been and we always will be. As long as there’s a Vagina Museum, we cannot be bullied or bought to change our stance on this. — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) April 17, 2025



There it is — the perfect microcosm of our LGBT social derangement. A museum on the female reproductive system — indeed, the only museum on the female reproductive system — insists that “transwomen” are women, and nothing will change their minds about that. As Christopher Hitchens once said, “There you have it, ladies and gentlemen. There you have it. See how far the termites have spread, and how long and well they’ve dined.”

