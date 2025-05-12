LGBT activists show us why ‘pride’ flag bans are hardly a minor issue

It is tempting to think that these 'flag wars' are a minor distraction. But their symbolism is tremendous—which is precisely why LGBT activists care so much.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT movement is revolutionary, but they understand the profundity and necessity of symbols—especially flags.

One of the key culture war clashes between normie culture and LGBT activists has been the battle over flagpoles. Progressives claim to be “decolonizers,” but they also understand that colonizers have always hoisted their banner over conquered territory—which is why they fight so fiercely to have their own flags flown from government and school flagpoles.

They are not making the case for “inclusivity.” They are marking conquered territory.

There have been plenty of recent examples to illustrate this trend. There was the mayor of the small town of Emo, Ontario, who had his bank account garnished for voting against flying the LGBT flag on public property—even though the township doesn’t have a flagpole. Or LGBT activists protesting topless every Sunday outside a church in Norwich, Ontario because of a bylaw restricting civic flagpoles to regional flags.

Indeed, transgender and LGBT flags flown outside Catholic schools in Ontario has become a flashpoint this year. Activists have worked to infiltrate Christian institutions and implement LGBT ideology for years—and the final indication of their victory is to run the conquering flag up the flagpole.

Christians and conservatives have finally gotten wise to what is going on, and the flag wars have heated up. Republican-controlled legislatures in Utah and Idaho have recently banned “unofficial” flags on government property, with a dozen other states considering similar legislation.

LGBT activists have promptly worked to subvert those laws. In both state capitals, Salt Lake City and Boise, LGBT activist politicians proposed workarounds: Simply change the official flags. Erin Mendenhall, the mayor of Salt Lake City, proposed that three new city flags be officially adopted, including the LGBT “pride” flag, the transgender flag, and a Juneteenth commemoration flag. All three were unanimously approved by the city council.

“Our city flags are powerful symbols representing Salt Lake City’s values,” Mendenhall stated in a press release. “I want all Salt Lakers to look up at these flags and be reminded that we value diversity, equity and inclusion – leaving no doubt that we are united as a city and people, moving forward together.”

Utah’s House Bill 77 had “narrowed the list of allowable flags to the state flag, the US flag, Olympic and Paralympic flags, official college flags or tribal flags, a city or county flag and military flags,” with “state and local governments could be fined $500 a day for flying other unofficial flags.” Now, of course, the LGBT flags are “official,” courtesy of an activist mayor.

Idaho’s House Bill 96 had restricted flags to the American flag, “the POW/MIA flag, the official flags of Idaho colleges, universities and public schools, the official flags of military branches and the Idaho state flag.” In response, Lauren McLean, the mayor of Boise, issued a formal proclamation officially (and retroactively) designating the LGBT flag as an official flag of Boise. Boise’s city council voted 5-1 in favour.

“Removing the flag now after years of flying it proudly would not be a neutral act,” said one councilor. “It would signal a retreat from values we’ve long upheld and send a disheartening message to those who have found affirmation and belonging through its presence at city hall.” In one way, that’s correct. In recent years, LGBT activists have successfully colonized institutions—and some politicians are finally pushing back. Flagpoles are at the center of this culture war because the flag tells us who is winning.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

