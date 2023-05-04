LGBT activists want Fox News banned in Canada in an attempt to mute voices that differ from theirs

If the government does decide to take the news network off the air, Canadians will be denied access to broadcasters with alternative points of view.

(LifeSiteNews) — Egale Canada, a LGBT activist group based in Toronto, has called on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to ban Fox News from Canadian airwaves over allegations that the network has made “false and horrifying claims” about transgender people.

In an April 4 letter, Egale executive director Helen Kennedy wrote that a broadcast by former Fox host Tucker Carlson about the mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, in which he noted that Christians allegedly had been targeted by the transgender shooter, were “in clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks.”

In response, the CRTC posted notice of a public consultation on the matter to their website. In Kennedy’s open letter to the CRTC, she stated, “Lies and hateful propaganda are not news programming.” Another spokesperson for Egale added, “The issue of Fox News inciting hate, violence, and discrimination in its programming extends beyond one individual.”

Kennedy, like many LGBT activists, appears to believe that her view of the world is the correct one and that differing opinions constitute “hate” and “violence.” During the broadcast that attracted Egale’s ire, Carlson referenced another open letter released by the organization that alleged “an unprecedented and exponential rise in anti-2SLGBTQI, hate-fueled, and gender-critical movements,” which Carlson called “a lie.” Carlson noted the dangers of transgender ideology and pointed out that transgenderism is celebrated by our cultural elites. It bears mentioning that the CRTC’s response to Egale’s demand is an example of the clout that LGBT activists wield.

Indeed, the CRTC could decide, as a result of a demand from an LGBT activist group, to remove Fox News from their list of non-Canadian programming services authorized for distribution within Canada despite the fact that non-Canadian broadcast services are not bound by the same rules. Global News noted that since the CRTC’s consultation opened website, “two interventions have already been received from Canadians who oppose removing Fox News,” with one noting that “if we don’t agree with certain opinions, there are several actions individuals can take … We can change the channel or turn the TV or radio off or unsubscribe from the TV channel.”

“A dangerous precedent will be set by allowing a special interest group to dictate what we can and cannot watch or listen to.”

Regardless of what you think of Tucker Carlson’s monologue, it is indisputably true that LGBT activists have a hugely expansive definition of the word “hate.” Trans activists called Dr. Jordan Peterson a hateful transphobe (and much worse) for opposing the mandatory use of preferred pronouns on the ground that he opposed compelled speech. As the chilling new podcast “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” details, those who publicly oppose transgender ideology are regularly the subject of death threats, rape threats, and genuine security concerns. Is Peterson’s commentary also unacceptable for Canadians? Would Rowling’s description of what she has endured from trans activists be banned if Egale had its way? What about a monologue on the recent mobbing and assault of feminist activist Posie Parker? Or the violent assault of Chris Elston, the dad who protests against giving puberty blockers to children?

The truth of the matter is that if the power of censorship is granted to LGBT activists, many voices will be silenced. These activists are seeking to ensure that Canadians do not have access to broadcasters with alternative points of view, and thus are stuck with the publicly funded bootlickers who covered the attempt to ban Fox News with great sympathy — or the state broadcaster, which devotes a significant portion of its coverage to defending drag shows for children. This isn’t about combating hatred or discrimination. It is about controlling the narrative.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

