LGBT Catholics should realize it’s never an act of love to send someone to hell

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholics who engage in mortally sinful same-sex or transgender activity should admit that their actions lead to eternal damnation.

When I refer to LGBT Catholics, I mean individuals who have decided to engage in same-sex sexual activity, cross-dress, get civilly married or married outside the Catholic Church, or take other actions which show a commitment to embracing their inclinations. This is not about the courageous individuals who struggle with their inclinations but truly desire God and the truth.

The Catholic Church is clear that same-sex activity is mortally sinful. When someone dies with a mortal sin on their soul, they go to Hell, absent an extraordinary act of grace.

The same is true if someone committed murder, refused to go to church on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation, or desecrated the Eucharist without later going to Confession and showing true contrition. It’s that simple. Die in a state of grace, and you go to Heaven; die in a state of mortal sin, and you go to Hell.

But Catholics who engage in same-sex activity, cross-dress, or take hormones, or have genital mutilation surgeries are either delusional about how sin works or won’t admit what we must assent to be true as Catholics. The same for those who encourage such activities.

Fr. Jim McDermott, who refers to himself as a gay priest, says the Church “needs L.G.B.T. saints” and cites, what even he admits, is the tired “Who am I to judge” remark by Pope Francis, a 2013 statement that has been exploited by leftists.

Is that what Fr. McDermott is basing his salvation on? Is that what other Catholics who engage in homosexual activity plan to do when they face God? Cite a confusing quote from Pope Francis? Point to a book or tweet from Fr. James Martin?

I’m concerned because people like this have the potential to scandalize millions and affirm something that is not true –mainly that you can engage in activity declared mortally sinful, never repent, and still enter Heaven.

To say the Church “needs” LGBT saints is to utter an impossibility. It is surely possible that there were saints who struggled with same-sex inclinations – but what made them saints was that they conquered sin, not gave into it.

Whenever someone cites an off-hand comment from Pope Francis or something a deacon at their church told them that allegedly allows them to engage in immoral activity (this seems to happen with marriage prep and cohabitation), we should ask simple questions: Do you think God will find that an acceptable defense? Fr. Martin, Fr. McDermott, any number of dissident Catholic commentators, they won’t be there with you during your particular judgement. You cannot call them as witnesses.

On one hand, we have the writings of popes, saints, Apostles, and Fathers of the Church on the nature of sin and on homosexuality. On the other hand, there’s some essays in America Magazine or comments by Fr. Martin that encourage people to embrace their base desires.

So, I have to ask: If you are a Catholic who engages in these sinful activities, what makes you special? What secret knowledge, the definition of the heresy of Gnosticism, do you think Fr. Martin or Fr. McDermott has been given?

How has no one “found” a concordance between sodomitic acts and Scripture before until some Jesuits and Twitter came along?

Does it not seem a bit suspect that some of our Church’s greatest thinkers, whom I presume LGBT Catholics don’t completely reject, never discovered what you did?

It is not an act of love to lead someone to Hell, and it’s nothing to have “pride” about.

