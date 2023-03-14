LGBT mob strong-arms UK shopping mall into removing ‘ladies only’ sign outside women’s bathroom

(LifeSiteNews) — I sometimes wonder what the average person would think of our current headlines in, let’s say, 1990. What would a normal liberal person — let’s say, Senator Joseph R. Biden, for example — have thought of this story from the Daily Mail: “Shopping centre takes down ‘ladies only’ toilet sign after ‘militant’ transgender and non-binary group complains it puts community ‘in danger.’”

Yeah, that’s right. A shopping mall — Prospect Centre in Hull, East Yorkshire — actually took down a “ladies only” sign posted outside the women’s bathroom to warn men against using it while the male facilities were temporarily closed because a transgender group claimed that it was dangerous.

The sign, claimed the group, constituted “toilet policing.” The mall staff instantly leapt into action to ensure that the rainbow mafia would not accuse them further, aware of what might happen if the accusations of endangering LGBT people escalated. The “ladies only” sign was removed post-haste, with an immediate apology.

The gratified trans activists released a statement: “We immediately contacted them to express our concern that this poses the risk of encouraging so called ‘toilet policing,’ which is an act that is growing in frequency and puts Trans and non binary people in danger. Today Prospect Centre had let us know that they have listened to our concerns, and these signs will be taken down immediately, which we welcome. We are glad to see that the Prospect Centre’s management are so willing to hear safety concerns from the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.”

The actual ladies, of course, were less than pleased by this. One woman — conspicuously anonymous, I noticed — told the Mail: “This is just another example of people, businesses and organisations panicking in the face of criticism from a very small but very loud and militant community. The sign was there to ensure women using the women’s toilets were not made to feel unsafe or uncomfortable by men coming into the loos … I respect anyone’s rights to be who they want to be. But I believe many women will recognise this as another example of women’s rights are being undermined in favour of a small community representing trans and non-binary people.”

“It was one person who complained, but how many more women would feel more comfortable with a sign like that in place?”

Indeed, there have been plenty of stories about males identifying as transgender or “non-binary” strolling boldly past the “ladies only” signs posted by bathrooms, locker rooms, and change rooms and letting it all hang out — enabled, of course, by progressive politicians who are figuratively ushering them in and telling those uncomfortable with it to shut their mouths. According to leaders like Joe Biden — who did a long interview condemning those who disagree with the transgender agenda earlier this month — those men have every right to shower with the girls, change with the girls, and use the bathroom with the girls. That’s because, according to leaders like Joe Biden, those men are girls, and their penises are girl-penises.

I know that sounds ludicrous. But sometimes in the sound and fury of this debate we lose sight of just how ridiculous these leaders are, and how preposterous their claims sound when you actually articulate them without self-righteous rhetoric.

“Joe Biden believes women with penises should be able to expose themselves in a girls’ change room because those penises are female penises.” Yes, that sounds insane. It is also a completely accurate description of what he — and progressive politicians the world over — actually believe.

Unfortunately, we have to take such men (and women) seriously because their views have such ugly social consequences. But while we fight back, we should not lose sight of the fact that they are fundamentally unserious people richly deserving of ridicule — and that their delusions hurt women and girls everywhere.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

