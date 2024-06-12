LGBT ‘Pride Month’ is not about celebrating, it’s about asserting dominance over the culture

LGBT 'Pride Month' isn't a celebration, it's an assertion of cultural dominance by radicals. One only needs to look at the reactions of activists when their rainbow sidewalks end with tire marks to see that this is the case.

(LifeSiteNews) — It is June, which means that the LGBT heresy hunters are in full swing. Their favourite game is to plaster some public space with symbols of their hotly-contested ideology, and then scream “Victim!” and demand a comprehensive crackdown when anyone dares to protest. It is not a “celebration of Pride”—it is an assertion of ownership, a declaration of dominance over our public spaces.

The most ludicrous stories are the breathless press reports of the enormous rainbow sidewalks marring our towns and cities getting… wait for it… tire marks on them. It is true that these crosswalks are on the street, and that the street is where cars drive, and that cars have tires. But LGBT activists and their press allies are certain that there is far more to it than that—and most importantly, it gives them an opportunity to flex their muscles and push people around.

On June 10, for example, the CBC reported that: “Waterloo’s Pride crosswalk has been vandalized for the 2nd year in a row.” How? “Multiple black, tire-made skid marks can been seen running across the newly painted crosswalk on Willis Way near Waterloo Public Square — an action that Waterloo’s Reconciliation, Equity, Accessibility, Diversity and Inclusion (READI) director Divya Handa said means there’s still work to be done before the community is fully inclusive.” See what they did there? Bait—and switch.

In Spokane, Washington, authorities are taking it even further, implementing a “no-go zone” around the rainbow crosswalk:

Lime, a transportation company which rents electric scooters and bikes to pedestrians, is implementing a “no go zone” around a crosswalk painted with a large Progress Pride flag mural in Spokane, Wash., the company told The National Desk (TND) Friday. Police in Spokane recently announced the arrests of four suspects accused of defacing the mural. Officers said they received a call Wednesday of suspects on scooters damaging the mural. When they arrived at the scene, officers say they were able to witness the vandalism first-hand.

The vandalism, by the way, was described by the cops as “black scuff marks consistent with scooter wheels.” As it turns out, the “four suspects” were teenage boys who had also been doing burnouts in other places, but didn’t realize that they had been doing burnouts on hallowed ground. They know now: One has been charged with 1st Degre Malicious Mischief, a Class B felony in Washington State, and two other minors are currently in juvenile detention on the same charge. Lime Director of Government Relations Hayden Harvey leaned hard into his fifteen minutes of fame, announcing that:

All of us at Lime condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms. At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane.

Similar vehicular crimes unfolded in Grand Bend, Oregon, where their “Pride crosswalk”—painted downtown—soon featured skid marks. In response, the city plans to make the crosswalk permanent, so that it stays there forever. A press story about the sinister happenings in Grand Bend actually claimed that a truck attempted to “spray exhaust” on the crosswalk, which is an entirely made-up scenario that indicates just how badly the journalist a) has no idea what she’s talking about with regards to how vehicles work and b) wants to break a fake hate crime story.

As usual, The Babylon Bee’s satirical take on these stories is genuinely more accurate than the press reporting: “Man Charged With Blasphemy For Not Removing Sandals While Using Rainbow Crosswalk.” From The Bee:

A local man found himself facing charges of blasphemy after he was caught walking on the city’s hallowed rainbow crosswalk without removing his sandals in reverence. ‘Everyone knows that our local Rainbow Walk is holy ground,’ said City Councilperson Vlim Shmelvo. ‘When cis-males deign to tread upon our sanctified spaces with shodden feet, it makes our community feel unsafe!’ The man, Paul Bradford, had attempted to plead ignorance when he was confronted by a large group of angry pro-LGBTQ activists. ‘I honestly didn’t even realize I did it,’ he had said as he was being backed up against a wall. ‘I don’t understand! It’s just a crosswalk! Aren’t we supposed to walk on it?’ The angry mob then gasped audibly before seizing him and taking him to the local authorities. ‘JUST A CROSSWALK?! JUST A CROSSWALK?!’ members of the crowd were heard screaming.

That summarizes the situations unfolding across North America right now quite nicely. The point of rainbow crosswalks isn’t “celebration”—it’s colonization, with punishment meted out harshly to those who dare to express their disagreement or discomfort.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

