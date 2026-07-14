‘LGBT refugee’ with 39 criminal convictions may soon be freed in Canada

(LifeSiteNews) — Some ledes really have it all. The National Post’s July 5 story on an “LGBT refugee” who was found not criminally responsible for a wild crime spree (including a savage stabbing) opens with a single sentence that is doing a lot of heavy lifting:

A man with ‘a lengthy history of violence’ who was deported from the U.S. back to Guyana in 2005 after being convicted of drug offences, then came to Canada as a refugee and later attacked a stranger in Toronto, is moving towards greater freedoms even though he ‘continues to represent a significant threat to the public,’ according to a recent decision from the Ontario Review Board (ORB).

The man in question is Delroy Apple, an immigrant from Guyana who came to Canada in 2003, and then moved to the U.S., where he was promptly deported after being convicted of drug charges in New Jersey. Apple then managed to get to Canada in 2010 after being categorized as an LGBT “protected person.”

Apple’s LGBT classification appears to have been a ruse, as he promptly married a woman in 2011, although the relationship lasted less than a year. Then, Apple got busy. According to the ORB’s June decision: “From 2012 through 2018 he was convicted of 39 criminal offences in Canada. The convictions include, amongst others, sexual assault x2, assault with a weapon, armed robbery, assault peace officer, and multiple convictions for indecent assault, and breaches of probation and recognizance.”

In 2019, Apple capped it off by suddenly attacking a stranger in a Toronto convenience store, seizing and smashing two glass bottles before wrestling a man to the floor and viciously stabbing him with them.

Throughout his crime spree—since 2014—Apple has been “financially supported by the Ontario Disability Support Program” while using crystal meth, and the NP noted he has been “diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type borderline personality disorder, antisocial personality traits, and a severe amphetamine-type substance use disorder.” Those diagnoses resulted in Apple being found not criminally responsible in April 2020 for the 2019 bottle-stabbing.

READ: Canada is becoming a ‘refugee’ hub for LGBT-identifying Americans

The saga of Delroy Apple is like a microcosm of Canada’s chronic problems wrapped up into a single story. Despite having a criminal record in the U.S., he was brought into Canada as an “LGBT refugee.” Despite immediately marrying a woman, this was not questioned. Despite an impressive rap sheet of 39 criminal convictions, he was not deported. And now, despite the fact that the authorities openly admit that the former(?) drug addict is still dangerous, he likely cannot be kept behind bars.

In 2024, Apple was placed in the secure Forensic Rehabilitation Unit at Ontario Shores and given “indirectly supervised privileges” on February 6, 2025. He fled the very next day to New Jersey and was returned. Nonetheless, he was soon granted permission to leave the grounds again and, according to the ORB’s ruling, “used methamphetamine daily while AWOL from the hospital,” which predictably resulted in “an exacerbation of his symptoms, including paranoia” and delusions. ORB concluded in 2025 that he was “not suitable for community living.”

In June, however, they changed their minds. Despite the fact that his risk of violence is merely being “effectively managed” while—and this is important—at a “secure forensic unit,” Apple has “demonstrated consistent engagement with treatment,” although he still has “baseline auditory hallucinations.” The decision thus recommends “community living moving forward” and a “gradual transition to a less secure environment,” although he thankfully will still be detained at Ontario Shores.

That fig leaf of comfort will not be much for the community Apple ends up in. This is a man who has struggled with drug addiction, but he is also a faux “LGBT refugee” who has assaulted cops and bystanders, attempted to stab a man to death with shattered bottles, perpetrated sexual assault at least twice, and still experiences auditory hallucinations and a long list of mental disorders. Despite all of that, it is apparently impossible to deport or incarcerate him.

Welcome to Canada. You can lie to get in, do whatever you like once you are—and you’ll be supported by the taxpayers and never have to leave.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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