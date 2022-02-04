LGBT thought police: UK cops arrest, raid home of woman who criticized trans ideology

What Swayne and many others over the past few years have experienced is the weaponization of the state against citizens who are not on board with the LGBT agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) – If you are one of those who believes that the transgender movement is about tolerance rather than a totalitarian takeover, you have not been reading the news these past few years.

Back in 2018, a 38-year-old mother was arrested in Hertfordshire, U.K., at her home in front of her ten-year-old autistic daughter and 20-month-old still-breastfeeding son — for having an argument with a transgender activist on Twitter and “misgendering.” She was detained, photographed, fingerprinted, and locked up for seven hours.

Then there was Marion Miller, an accountant and mother of autistic twin boys. She was charged with “hate speech” under the Malicious Communications Act for tweets disagreeing with transgender ideology posted in 2019 and 2020 and could have faced two years in prison. The charges were not finally dropped until late 2021.

And on Sunday, January 23, the Gwent Police arrested 53-year-old disabled women’s rights campaigner Jennifer Swayne, detaining her for over 12 hours and releasing after 3:00 a.m. for defending biological sex against gender ideology.

They subsequently raided her house, taking posters and stickers deemed “offensive” by trans activists with phrases such as “no child is born in the wrong body,” “humans never change sex,” “no men in women’s prison,” and “Woman=Adult Human Female.”

The police also confiscated a collection of essays edited by Dr. Heather Brunskell-Evans and Professor Michele Moore titled Transgender Children and Young People: Born in Your Own Body. Swayne accused the police of “Stasi” tactics and told the press she’d been “arrested for a hate crime” and accused of being an “exceptional threat” to transgender people.

The police claimed that they received six complaints about Swayne’s stickers and posters regarding their “abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.” Swayne posted her own perspective on Twitter:

Yesterday Sunday 23rd/01/22 I was arrested for hate crime. Gwent police saw me as an exceptional threat to the T community by posting stickers and posters that did not mention T once. They were feminist in content and, I felt, pleasingly informative to women and concerned. When my house was raided, it has come to my attention that a BOOK was taken by the police. A book edited by Heather Brunskell-Evans on GC children. It was crammed with my notes. MY THINKING IS BEING INVESTIGATED- not things, not materials, not actions my actual thinking.

Fair Cop, a free speech organization, has stated that the Gwent Police are guilty of “unlawful interference” and has offered to provide Swayne with legal aid in the case should she need it. On Twitter, Fair Cop announced: “[W]e have our legal team in place. We will be setting up a donation platform in the next few days. In the meantime, we have paid costs and will be bringing our A Team. You picked on the wrong people.”

Jennifer Swayne has been released on conditional bail and is still being investigated. As the Daily Mail observed: “She is the latest in a series of women, men and campaigners who have been labelled as ‘anti-trans’ after expressing their views or publishing works which challenge the status quo.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Support Christian Cake Baker, Jack Phillips, against latest LGBT harassment effort Show Petition Text 8789 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Christian baker, Jack Phillips, needs your support as he is again being targeted by LGBT activists, despite the fact that his stand against compelled speech and being forced to bake a "wedding" cake for homosexuals was vindicated by the Supreme Court in 2018. Now, a gender-confused man, "Autumn" Scardina, has succeeded in getting Mr. Phillips fined $500 by Denver District Court judge, A. Bruce Jones, for refusing to make a cake celebrating the man's attempted "transition." The LGBT mob just won’t leave this Christian baker make his living in peace! But, Phillips and his legal counsel say they will appeal this ruling. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which sends moral support and prayers to Mr. Phillips after this latest assault on his right to free speech and not to be forced, in his work, to promote an ideology with which he disagrees. The fact that the court pursued the complaint by this gender-confused man, after Phillips' right to reject such compelled speech was confirmed by the Supreme Court, is nothing short of targeting by LGBT activists and harassment by the District Court. In 2018, the Supreme Court overruled an earlier District Court ruling and determined that forcing Phillips to create a homosexual "wedding" cake was a violation of the First Amendment. But, just before the Supreme Court's ruling, Scardina (the LGBT-activist-plaintiff in this latest miscarriage of justice) demanded that Phillips create a cake celebrating his “transition.” Upon being refused, Scardina sued Phillips. "The request was for a custom-designed cake, pink on the inside and blue on the outside, to reflect and celebrate a gender transition," Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal organization protecting religious freedom and Phillips' legal counsel, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Phillips’ shop declined the request because the customer specifically requested that the cake express messages and celebrate an event in conflict with Phillips’ religious beliefs," ADF continued. "Jack Phillips serves all people but shouldn’t be forced to create custom cakes with messages that violate his conscience," ADF stated. "The harassment of people like Jack … has been occurring for nearly a decade and must stop." Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which supports Jack Phillips against the latest LGBT efforts to persecute him because of this sincerely held religious beliefs. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Court forces Christian baker to make cakes celebrating a transgender ‘transition’' - www.lifesitenews.com/news/court-forces-christian-baker-to-make-cakes-celebrating-a-transgender-transition 'Jack Phillips back in court over refusal to bake transgender cake' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jack-phillips-back-in-court-over-refusal-to-bake-transgender-cake ADF Statement - https://adfmedia.org/case/scardina-v-masterpiece-cakeshop **Photo Credit: YouTube screen grab Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

What Swayne and many others over the past few years have experienced is the weaponization of the state against citizens who are not on board with the LGBT agenda. If you decide to campaign in public on statements such as “no child is born in the wrong body” – the trans activists are coming for you, and they’re bringing the cops. The police can not only detain you, but raid your home – and when is the last time you read about cops “seizing a book” in a Western nation? Worse – seizing a book as evidence of “wrong” views?

The best time to push back was yesterday. The second-best time is now.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











