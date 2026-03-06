Liberal Carney government moves to end debate on bill that could criminalize quoting Bible

Mark Carney is ‘trying to ram through C-9,’ MP Garnett Genuis warned, urging Canadians to ‘call your MP now’ and tell them to reject the bill, which could ban quoting Scripture on homosexuality.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative MP Andrew Lawton warned that the Liberal government intends force an end to debate on Bill C-9, the censorship bill that has attracted a massive backlash from religious Canadians because it would remove protections for sincerely held religious beliefs, particularly regarding LGBT issues.

“The Liberals have put a motion on notice in the House of Commons to cut off debate on Bill C-9 and force all amendments to a vote with no discussion,” Lawton wrote on X on March 5. “They are censoring debate on their censorship bill.”

BREAKING The Liberals have put a motion on notice in the House of Commons to cut off debate on Bill C-9 and force all amendments to a vote with no discussion. They are censoring debate on their censorship bill. pic.twitter.com/xsRIsJXH1c — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) March 6, 2026

The motion, tabled as “Government Business,” instructs the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights to “immediately resume clause-by-clause consideration of the bill whereupon all remaining amendments submitted to the committee shall be deemed moved” and that “the Chair shall put the question, forthwith and successfully, without further debate on all remaining clauses and proposed amendments and subamendments.”

This means that votes will be called on all amendments, and the meeting cannot end until Bill C-9 has passed review. A report will then be sent to Parliament “no later than two sitting days after the completion of clause-by-clause consideration,” and the bill would then go through both the report stage and third reading in a single sitting day each.

“WOW,” Conservative MP Garnett Genuis responded to the news on X. “Carney is now trying to ram through C-9 ‘without further debate on all remaining clauses’ at committee. This is deeply disturbing. Call your MP now and tell them to oppose this attack on freedom of speech and freedom of religion.”

As LSN reported on March 2, the Liberals on the Justice Committee have resisted – and even mocked – all attempts to amend Bill C-9 in order to ensure that religious speech is protected.

On February 23, Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio proposed a clause that would allegedly clarify, in its final wording, that Bill C-9 would not impact “worship, sermons, religious education, peaceful debate, or even the good faith reading and discussion of religious texts.”

“Ultimately, this bill is about protecting Canadians, including people of faith, from hate and intimidation,” Lattanzio claimed. Her amendment, however, would only apply so long as Canadians do not allegedly “willfully promote” hatred against “LGBT”-identified people. That phraseology is subject to interpretation, and the reluctance of Liberal MPs to further clarify the bill is an indication that this is deliberate.

As the recent $750,000 ruling against former BC school trustee Barry Neufeld makes clear, LGBT activists believe that rejecting gender ideology and transgender identities is itself “hate speech,” constituting the “erasure” of gender-confused people.

The Liberal government appears prepared to ramrod Bill C-9 through as quickly as possible – despite the ongoing public outcry from tens of thousands of religious Canadians.

