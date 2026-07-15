Liberal ‘I’ve Had It’ podcasters rant against homeschooling

(LifeSiteNews) — Every time progressives unleash their bile on the homeschooling community, they manage to showcase precisely why so many Christians choose to homeschool in the first place. The latest example was a Tuesday tirade on the “I’ve Had It” podcast, tag-teamed by co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan.

The dual rants came in response from a question from a caller who derided “morons attempting to homeschool their children” when they “probably shouldn’t have even had children to start with,” which is a charming opening. The clip is too profane to post in its entirety, but Welch and Sullivan immediately concurred, studding their agreement with profanity.

Revealingly, Sullivan immediately defaulted to condemning Christians. “You would not believe how many people in Bible study homeschool their kids, and you just think, ah, I worry about that,” she said. “I just think homeschooling is a bad idea from soup to nuts. I don’t care if you’re a nuclear physicist. I think it’s just f___g weirdest as f___ that you want your kids around you all day, every day, and all night.”

“So, I don’t trust somebody that wants to be with their kids 24/7,” she added. “For me, personally, it was that I would have gotten up on my hands and knees and strapped them to my back and crawled to get them to school every day just to get them where I wasn’t. I think a lot of dumb people do it because it’s just easier, and that’s a concern … I just can’t think of very many good things about homeschooling.”

If that particular comment had been cut off at “I just can’t think,” it would have been more accurate. Sullivan’s comments can be categorized as ignorant, bigoted, and projecting, and seem to reflect more on her parenting than the educational choices of others. It is clear that she did not want to spend all day around her kids. Not everyone feels the same way.

Welch concurred — and she, too, promptly went after Christians, expanding the critique to Christian private schools.

“I’m talking about the freaks of the megachurch,” she sneered. “I’m talking about the ones that have schools that are, you know, these crazy indoctrination factories, hate academies. I think it’s a huge problem. I cannot stand these people. I just think it’s such a selfish thing for parents to do.@CurtisHouck These are people that fear critical thinking more than anything on the planet, that have to be taught a script of reality, and that they are incapable of critically thinking, they’re incapable of deduction skills.”

In fact, 62% of studies show that homeschooled kids outperform children in the public system. I wouldn’t expect Welch to know that, of course, because she’s the worst kind of ideologue — an ignorant bigot who wouldn’t know critical thinking if it slapped her in the face. She thinks Christians are freaks, hates them, says she “can’t stand them” — but that they are the ones who are “hateful.” If she spent a few moments critically thinking about the issue, she’d recognize that homeschooling may be many things, but “selfish” is not one of them. Wanting to be anywhere but where your kids are, on the other hand, might be.

Welch wasn’t done. “And what pisses me off about this the most is how many parents project a script onto their kids,” she huffed. “I’m a dumbass. So, therefore, I’m going to make sure you’re a dumbass … I’m just gonna say this. I think it’s selfish for parents to push a religion on a child and make them believe just one before they’re old enough to hear about all of them or none of them and decide for themselves. I think it’s all child abuse, honestly.”

She then referred to homeschooling as “trickle down stupidity” before getting to her real conclusion: “America has a crazy Christian problem. We have a fundamental crazy Christian problem.” And there you have it — the source of their rage.

Sullivan and Welch don’t have a problem with private schooling or homeschooling per se — they have a problem with Christian private schools and Christian homeschooling, because they want their ideology taught to other people’s children. They are raging because homeschooling keeps these children away from people like them, who want to indoctrinate America’s children.

Welch and Sullivan are LGBT activists who regularly interview the who’s who of the progressive elite, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Gavin Newsom. They support mandatory LGBT curriculum in schools. They have worked hard to ensure that the transgender agenda remains at the center of Democratic politics, furiously attacking Rahm Emmaneul last year for suggesting that the issue of trans-identifying men being permitted in women’s bathrooms wasn’t a big deal.

In short, Welch and Sullivan represent the establishment that Christian parents want to keep their kids away from. Their bigoted tirade was a perfect encapsulation of why that is a priority. Sullivan and Welch hate Christians, but they want to teach Christian kids. I’ve never heard a more ringing endorsement of alternative education.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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