Liberals freak out over Tucker Carlson’s intention to launch Twitter-based show

Despite the claim by the Left that the former Fox News host spreads ‘right wing disinformation,’ polling shows a majority of voters distrust liberal major media, consider them 'fake news,' and consider them an actual ‘enemy of the people.’

(LifeSiteNews) – A few minutes after Tucker Carlson announced his intention to relaunch his show on Twitter following his ouster from Fox News, I opened the windows of my suburban D.C. home and heard the not-unfamiliar sound of liberal heads exploding. It was glorious.

The bursting of progressive noggins, however, was not limited to the privacy of their own homes; Liberal talking heads freaked out in public in all the usual places.

CNN sent out a tweet calling Carlson a “right-wing extremist” and lamented in an article that “Twitter has devolved in recent months into a chaotic platform where the traditional press has come under assault.”

Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson will relaunch his program on Twitter, a platform he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month. https://t.co/QwlHtYvlDB — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023

“Right on schedule. The left is losing their ever-loving minds because they know what him coming to Twitter means,” Twitter user Joe McWopSki responded.

Right on schedule. The left is losing their ever-loving minds because they know what him coming to Twitter means https://t.co/JNl8mYaHKt — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) May 9, 2023

“Nice headline from radical Marxist extremist network,” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt added.

Nice headline from radical Marxist extremist network 😆 https://t.co/jILXDKPbNE — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 10, 2023

At NBC, liberal media critic Brian Stelter was asked by his pearl-clutching host, “Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says or is this the point? It’s just a free-for-all?”

And by “police,” the NBC host no doubt had in mind the policing practices of communist East Germany’s Stasi, infamous for using force and intimidation to squelch free discourse and truth-telling, even among friends and family.

“This is the point, it is a free-for-all,” Stelter responded. “It’s what Elon Musk wants to provide. This move by Tucker may cement the idea of Twitter as a right-wing website.”

Of course, Stelter wielded the term “right-wing” as a pejorative.

“The corporate press seem to be taking the news well,” noted A Newsman, tongue-in-cheek about the exchange. “They don’t seem panicked at all.”

The corporate press seem to be taking the news well. They don’t seem panicked at all. pic.twitter.com/7TYuo8ExCG — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 10, 2023

Over at The New York Times, a deeply concerned trio of journalists reporting on Carlson’s announcement wondered if the former Fox News host’s presence on Twitter would hit the Elon Musk-owned social media platform in the wallet.

“Giving a prominent platform to Mr. Carlson could risk further alienating many national brands, leading to fewer advertising dollars for Twitter.’

In an attempt by a pot attempting to call a kettle black, Washington Post columnist Philip Bump asserted that Carlson peddles in “dishonest rhetoric” because he “insists that the media at large is dishonest and manipulative.”

“He only pulled in a few million people a night,” said Bump, trying to ridicule Carlson’s audience size, failing to add that Carlson won the ratings race for his time slot night after night, beating out his liberal cable news competitors at CNN and MSNBC.

Bump also attacked Musk, saying that the billionaire “is not a fervent free-speech advocate” who will aid Carlson quest to spread “right-wing misinformation.”

Showing a stunning lack of self-awareness, Bump said that “Carlson’s announcement of his Twitter show was ironic in its excoriation of how the media tries to manipulate people. That, not informing his audience, was long his goal at Fox News.”

Perhaps offering the best reaction to the liberal meltdown over Carlson’s announcement, Rasmussen Reports posted a dumpster fire GIF.

“The prime audience for political news has migrated to this platform,” the polling giant tweeted. “Legacy media hates that, but can’t tell the truth even to save themselves.”

“Our polling shows a majority of voters distrust them, consider them ‘fake news,’ and consider them an actual ‘enemy of the people.’”

“If a news outlet refuses to post on Twitter, that tells me they are afraid of having their lies exposed by community notes,” Keith Dorschner responded.

“They signal their own irrelevance.”

If a news outlet refuses to post on Twitter, that tells me they are afraid of having their lies exposed by community notes. They signal their own irrelevance. Fine by me. 🤷‍♂️ — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) May 10, 2023

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











