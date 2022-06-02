Libs of TikTok shuts down drag queen show for children with a single tweet

The popular Twitter account has once again shown how effective it is simply to draw attention to the disgusting public activities of LGBT activists.

(LifeSiteNews) – Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account that publicizes videos exposing the sexual indoctrination of children, has once again proven how effective it is to simply publish the public activities of LGBT activists. On May 30, they posted a Twitter thread on efforts to expose children to drag shows: “They say it’s innocent. They say it’s just about inclusion and acceptance. They say no one is trying to confuse, corrupt, or sexualize kids. They lie.”

One of the tweets highlighted an advertisement posted to Facebook on May 18 by Dubois County Pride of Jasper, Indiana, advertising a “Family Friendly Drag Show—All Ages Welcome” at a “Pride in the Park” event. The ad announced that drag queens “Braya Grey” and “Amity M Delite” “can not wait to put on a pride-filled show for you all…This event is open for ALL AGES. Make sure to stick around after the event to get some pictures with the girls.” The poster features photos of four drag queens, including “Miss Gay Kentucky UsofA Newcomer 2022.”

The event in question was not only an initiative of the Dubois County Pride committee—it was planned with the City of Jasper. That is, until the Libs of TikTok tweet went viral with over 1,000 retweets and 3,800 likes. One June 1, Dubois County Pride released a statement noting that, “regretfully,” “the family-friendly drag performance for Pride in the Park has been cancelled.” Citing “safety and security concerns,” the DCP stated that the “decision was jointly made by the City of Jasper, ONE-Dubois County, and the Dubois County Pride Committee.” Pride in the Park, of course, will still be happening.

READ: The left is furious with the creator of Libs of TikTok because she’s highly effective at exposing them

Look at that. Playing offense works. Keep going. @libsoftiktok and @realDailyWire got a shoutout too. Offense. Be activists. You are more powerful than you think. Take your communities back. pic.twitter.com/csBQe692ry — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 2, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the cancellation enraged those that believe drag shows for children are appropriate. LGBT activist Alejandra Caraballo tweeted: “A drag show had to be cancelled due to safety and security concerns. Twitter just lets this go on while a campaign of terror is being inflicted on LGBTQ people and orgs.” Others chimed in with similar accusations.

The truth is that Libs of TikTok does not do undercover investigative reporting—it publishes video footage, Facebook events, and other material that has already been posted online. No sleuthing was necessary to uncover this “all-ages drag event” — just being on social media. The same is true for the videos Libs of TikTok posts of drag events at schools and the many, many videos of teachers explaining how they indoctrinate children on LGBT issues. Those posting these videos and events online are proud of what they are doing. But as parents and others wake up to the LGBT movement’s agenda for children, they are responding with shock and anger.

That is what makes Libs of TikTok so effective — they ensure that what LGBT activists are saying — again, publicly — reaches a wider audience. Many in that audience are horrified by what is going on, and are demanding that these events be cancelled or limited to adults. Scrutiny, as it turns out, is not good for the LGBT agenda. Libs of TikTok is teaching the parental rights movement an important lesson, and we should all learn from it. The LGBT movement is pushing too far, and parents are pushing back.

RELATED:

Washington Post sparks outrage after doxing woman behind ‘Libs of Tik Tok’ Twitter account

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

