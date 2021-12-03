Lies, lies, lies. Politicians must think we have very short memories

Your questions answered: the Mississippi Supreme Court case, the lies surrounding the COVID jab, how to speak to your kids about the 'vaccine', the Big Tech censorship LifeSite is facing, and much more.

(LifeSiteNews) – Today, enjoy this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, where I answer questions from LifeSite’s monthly donors, or Sustainers.

Danielle Zuccaro, LifeSite’s Sustaining Donor Coordinator, joined me online to ask me your questions. This week we discussed the Mississippi Supreme Court case, the lies surrounding the COVID jab, how to speak to your kids about the “vaccine,” the Big Tech censorship LifeSite is facing, and more.

For years, but certainly during the COVID crisis, people have been lied to on so many levels by politicians and our so-called leaders. In this show, I talked about and offered you the truth on the issues that are important to you.

I hope you enjoy this special show.

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada's largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

