LifeSite is committed to peace and understanding in our coverage of international conflicts

It is an incredible challenge to keep on top of the extraordinary news developments of our current time. It seems that everything we report on these days is connected to depopulation, “climate change,” LGBT, and, in general, massive attempts to create a revolutionary, godless, anti-life New World Order. That includes co-opting, weakening, and corrupting Christian institutions and leaders.

The wars in Ukraine and now in Israel and Palestine are also very much part of that agenda. These have been some of our greatest challenges ever because of the intense emotions and extreme media control of all information that has been providing people in the West mostly only one side of the story.

All of our news reporting is based on traditional Catholic-Christian principles. When we report on these issues, we don’t follow anyone – we try to find the real facts, faithful to what we believe in, from whomever we can who proves to be trustworthy, reliable, and of good heart. It has been really difficult.

We have especially learned from the COVID experience that we cannot trust what all the corrupt and bought mainstream media are uniformly reporting and saying on any of the most controversial issues. When they do that, what they are reporting is almost certain to be false or heavily slanted.

On the Israel conflict, we have found many unique, alternative sources of reliable information on that decades-old, very complex, sad situation that is threatening much more than the Middle East. What we have learned has been astonishing and which very few Western media have been reporting. We have learned a great deal that we had no idea about until recently.

Experienced LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney presented two crucial articles yesterday that are sure to cause many of you to reconsider previous views you may have had on the situation in Israel. He has done a masterful job on these reports.

We strongly urge you to objectively consider what he has discovered and writes for your benefit and for the great hope of peace and an end to all the killing in that deeply divided region. Our hearts ache for all those on both sides who are suffering. And we, of course, completely condemn all terrorism.

Patrick has written these from his Catholic-Christian heart but also with wisdom, professionalism, and extensive research, especially from Catholic and other Christian sources.

Please take time to read How do Christians in the Holy Land understand the Israeli occupation of Palestine?

And, a real shocker, Did the Israeli government help establish Hamas to undermine a two-state solution?

And on Tuesday John-Henry Westen wrote his Catholic Open letter to PM Benjamin Netanyahu and all Jewish people on the way to peace.

Our entire attitude to these conflicts is to help bring about peace and understanding, save many lives, and prevent a far greater war rather than urging one side or the other to wage a winning war against the other. As you may have already learned from us, outside forces usually play a large, hidden role in these wars and there are not really any winners from wars. Our Father in Heaven does not want us warring with each other.

LifeSiteNews is pro-life, pro-peace, pro-God’s will for all.

We are neither left nor right – only truthful. We don’t align with any political movement or party. Our journalism aligns only with whatever is truthful, right, and good.

We need your help to continue to do this in order to help you and many others discern what the truth is and to act accordingly. That is our gift to you.

