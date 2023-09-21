LifeSite is committed to truthful reporting on issues ignored by the mainstream media

Our continued coverage of stories legacy media refuse to report on is why the world needs LifeSiteNews.

Pro-family Canadians came out in healthy numbers in cities across Canada for the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination. LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen and two other LifeSiteNews team members were at the lively Ottawa event. It was great to see Canadians protesting the government allowing and strongly supporting the insane, extremely harmful transgender ideology that is causing enormous harm to children, their families, and the general culture. Our reporting covers many of the protests.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the usual insulting and hateful things to say about all these good citizens expressing concern for Canadian children and the need to protect them from LGBT ideologues who have been destroying many children’s lives. Trudeau, a passionate LGBT advocate, stated on X, formerly Twitter:

Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country.

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt slammed Canadian NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who was at the Million Person March supporting the transgender ideologues protesting against the pro-family parents. Singh is the person most responsible for Trudeau still being the prime minister of the nation because of the political deal they made to not call for a no-confidence vote that would lead to a new election. By doing this, Singh has deeply betrayed all Canadians and all members of his party that has had a history of being the champion of the working class.

The Trudeau/Singh coalition has been destroying the Canadian economy and the middle and lower classes and their families.

Although the majority of Canadians believe there are only two genders, according to a recent poll, the statistics are not as good as they should be. That is understandable considering the government’s near total control of all media in Canada and the massive influence of the neo-Marxist education system. There is far less variety of news reporting in Canada compared with the United States.

However, according to Jonathon Van Maren, there is a possibility that a debate on transgender ideology is about to break out in Canada given the country’s current policy trends, the Conservative Party’s adoption of pro-family resolutions, and the only recent backlash they have received from the mainstream media that has been reflecting the trend among the public.

There are a number of articles on Donald Trump this week. Trump’s poll numbers for the Republican presidential nomination keep going up and it does not appear that anyone will be able to catch up to him. Nevertheless, there is growing concern about his views on some hugely important issues that have many conservatives very concerned. Some readers have charged that LifeSiteNews is targeting Trump and actively supporting Ron DeSantis. Neither is true. We never support or oppose political candidates, but we do have a duty to report both the good and the bad on all candidates.

As for Trump, we have published an enormous amount of positive articles on him over the past several years, but recently there have been statements by him on major issues that we have a responsibility to report to the public, who we hope will in turn attempt to influence the leading candidate to correct. Illustrious conservative commentator Jeffrey Tucker has written a hard-hitting article that we published Wednesday addressing all those issues of serious concern about Trump. It is not a “hit piece” as some charge. It is a facing-reality-and-truth piece that has been needed for some time.

On the other hand, Steve Mosher gave his explanation this week on one of the issues of concern and claims that Trump is forcing Democrats to reveal their opposition to all abortion restrictions. Is he? We leave that up to you to discern.

Very good news from Trump is that he has finally made a strong commitment to pardon or commute the sentences of “every political prisoner who’s been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration,” Trump said during a speech at the 2023 Pray Vote Stand Summit on Friday. “Probably number one on my list… I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation – think of it, sexual mutilation – in all 50 states,” Trump said. “They mutilate our children and we’re not going to let that happen.” Now that is the Trump that we used to know and love!

Related to the above, we reported earlier this week on a moving letter from pro-life rescuer Joan Andrews Bell, who wrote that she wants to live like a cloistered nun in her cell.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres demands $100 billion, end of coal to fight “climate chaos.” The money would allegedly be used for “developing country climate action.” We can only imagine what they would really use the money for.

And the World Health Organization (WHO) is moving ahead with a Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) – an interlinked, global technological system that would be used to recognize the validity of health certificates and “vaccine passports.” “In reality, the WHO is not waiting for the negotiations to be finalized,” James Roguski said. “They are already moving forward with the construction and implementation of a global system that is designed to restrict your freedom to travel.” Yikes!

Ray Epps is finally charged in connection with January 6 Capitol riot.

That is the summary of some of the news in the past few days that you will not see in almost all of the mainstream media. They show why the world needs LifeSiteNews.

