LifeSite is reporting on crucial stories the mainstream press willfully ignores

More on COVID again today, but with a large twist. John-Henry interviews Marc Morano, a pro-freedom activist and author who recently published The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown. Please watch this interview! President Biden and Canada’s Trudeau have been announcing the removal of COVID restrictions which would seem to finally give us all hugely needed relief. However, the LifeSite staff and many others in the know don’t trust these two mad, hard-core tyrant globalists. Morano explains why there will be a bait and switch of “COVID lockdowns” for permanent and even worse “climate lockdowns.” I know, it sounds crazy, but not after you have listened to Morano who has been running the reliable Climate Depot website. Sorry, but we believe this should be taken very seriously. Trillions are at stake in the global New World Order scheme. They are not just going to drop it because most people now realize the pandemic is over – if it ever really existed to the degree they claimed it did.

Reinforcing the above is another article today on the fake, contrived climate agenda in which Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore says leftists have “hijacked” the group to work with globalists to push a modern doomsday theory designed to gain, once again, as with COVID – global “political power and control.”

And, we report Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” is designed to control wealth under the guise of “climate change.” Yup. This is still the Great Reset in action.

Also, the World Economic Forum’s creepy Yuval Harari is proclaiming that humans must “change the way we live in order to reduce” alleged “climate change.” We have to take this man seriously because he tends to have the weight of all the multi-billionaires who are committed to the WEF’s global anti-human schemes.

Our now good friend and former trusted Trump COVID scientific adviser, Dr. Paul Alexander, demands that Biden should lift the public health emergency if he really thinks the pandemic is “over” as he has just stated. Perhaps, as noted above, Biden, and Trudeau, have another national emergency that they are going to pull out of a hat so that their control over all that we do can be extended.

We have a report today on yet another blockbuster interview with Dr. Paul Alexander that we highly recommend you listen to or at least read the article text. Among many other things, Alexander makes a strong case that the Covid mRNA jabs are truly a “biological weapon.”

A heroic, persistent, and principled Maine father has won a case against a school board that blacklisted him for exposing the existence of obscene LGBT books in the school library. The school board was ordered to pay father $40k. Yes!

Despite Mitch McConnell refusing to provide party support for Trump-backed Blake Masters in his campaign against the Democrat rival in Arizona’s hugely important Senate race, Masters still has a good chance of winning. Just a little help from the party will clinch it for Masters. These mid-terms are said to be the most important in U.S. history. Yet Republicans are engaged in petty politics.

More on the election – Biden admin suppresses FOIA request on “voting rights” executive order. This is a very big issue that threatens another corrupt election that could be a disaster for the United States.

On the international Catholic Church and freedom-related scene, freedom activist and LifeSite gala MC Jason Jones writes that Catholics must defend Cardinal Zen by calling on our leaders to break with Communist China. The 90-year-old retired Bishop of Hong Kong will soon face trial under the Chinese Communist Party’s “National Security Law” for standing in radical solidarity with the vulnerable. Why is hardly anyone, above all Pope Francis, not defending this great man?

We must all praise pro-life German Bishop Voderholzer who has uniquely called on society to view abortion from the “victim’s perspective.”

