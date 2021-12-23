LifeSite president calls on Doug Ford, Ontario lawmakers to imitate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

'The latest imposition of COVID restrictions on citizens and businesses by your government just before Christmas has left us horrified.'

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSite readers, I am disgusted with the destructive COVID policies of the Ontario government that have only succeeded in making things much worse. Now, once again, just before Christmas, they are panicking the public with contrived hysteria about the mild omicron variant while still not implementing ANY of the policies and protocols that have proven to work spectacularly well in many places, including heavily populated Indian states and Florida.

In Florida, thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, citizens have been able to live a normal life and will get together for large family Christmas events without having to worry about the government breathing down their necks. On Christmas Day, they will be able to celebrate the birth of Christ without masks in filled churches. They won’t have to worry about losing their jobs for not being jabbed with a useless, very harmful, experimental COVID injection.

We could easily be in the same situation in Ontario, Canada’s most populated province, but instead, we look to be headed for more devastation of whatever small businesses are left, more fear, isolation, anxiety and depression, more lost jobs, careers, education and economic ruin, more unnecessary and harmful restrictions and more government caused devastation of Ontario’s health care system.

Following is my letter to my Ontario MPP, David Smith, which is likely very similar to what many of you should also write to your MPPs, MPs, MLAs, premiers, governors, and mayors:

Dear David,

The latest imposition of COVID restrictions on citizens and businesses by your government just before Christmas has left us horrified. There is no possible medical or scientific justification for again imposing any of these policies which have in the past never done anything but cause massive harm to the citizens of Ontario while not ending the harms from the virus and its variants.

PLEASE NOTE: Governor DeSantis of Florida long ago ended imposing all such restrictions on the people of his state and has been strongly promoting the use of early treatments of monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and other protocols that have overwhelmingly proven to be very effective against any COVID variant.

The net result has been that Florida has the lowest COVID death and hospitalization rates in the U.S. while Floridians have been living a normal life with no requirements to wear masks, no lockdowns, no Church, business, or home restrictions on numbers of persons permitted, and no hospital, business, or other organization allowed to fire or intimidate anyone for not masking or not being “vaccinated”. This evidence destroys the rationale that our health bureaucrats have been giving for yet another round of oppressive, useless, and very harmful restrictions to allegedly prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The restrictions on use and provision of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for COVID is criminal considering that thousands have unnecessarily died or been seriously injured because they have been wrongly deprived of these medications with an overwhelming record of safety and effectiveness proven in nations or regions that have been regularly using and promoting them. The states in India that have used them have seen spectacular, immediate success when they changed from catastrophic lockdowns and masking and vaccine emphasis to wide provision of cheap HCQ and IVM.

All nations that have been using those meds have the world’s lowest COVID death and hospitalization rates. Therefore, for Ontario to still be continuing with its outdated, damaging policies must now be considered criminal negligence that has predictably resulted in terrible harms, including deaths, serious injuries, and devastating economic harms. Florida, India, and many African and South American nations using these protocols as their first priority for COVID treatment are not on another planet where the same results would not be obtained if Ontario used them. We would have exactly the same, positive result.

The situation of our supposedly overflowing hospitals has been a self-made one as the result of very bad policies. It has been made far worse because of unnecessary and harmful vaccine and masking mandates. I have learned from very reliable sources within our Peterborough hospital that the staff shortage there is severe: overburdened staff are working excessive hours and are overwhelmed and unable to give the quality care to patients that they need and want to give. It is also alleged that extremely bad, corrupt management of the hospital, plus the mask and especially the vaccine mandates, have resulted in a large loss of staff from the hospital, which the hospital CEO not been honest about to the public.

The situation that the government says it wants to avoid by imposing these latest restrictions on the public has actually been created by the government’s COVID policies. They have been driving the very best healthcare staff away in droves and created a situation where the criminal suppression of all effective early treatment measures has caused a far greater number of advanced infection cases requiring hospitalization. And then, in the hospitals, mostly outdated, useless protocols are mandated, resulting in more deaths and serious injuries, which in turn consume more of the already limited hospital resources.

Hospital staff who see the failures of those protocols every day with many patients, especially the increasing numbers of vaccinated who were supposed to be protected by the COVID jabs, needlessly suffering and dying. Health care workers are told to shut up about what they see happening and eventually decide they want no part of this callous institutional direction. They are then fired, or quit, thereby leaving the system even worse off.

David, your government has been a disaster in how it has responded to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

There is extreme urgency for dramatic changes to the way things are being done. The solutions are not difficult to determine and implement because others who have been dramatically more successful would gladly share what has been working so well for them. Doug Ford just needs to pick up the phone and call Governor DeSantis in Florida. He will tell Doug what works, and what not only does not work but is guaranteed to make our situation far worse and to result in many more deaths, injuries, suicides, and other hugely negative results, including a crashed economy which itself will result in another large increase in deaths and misery.

All of this can be avoided. It simply requires the will to do what is right and to ignore health bureaucrats in the pockets of the giant pharmaceutical companies making record billions from their unnecessary and deadly injections. Those jabs required the definition of “vaccine” to be changed in order to allow that designation for their “gene therapy” (that’s what the head of Pfizer recently called them), experimental injections that have broken all records of deaths and injuries for any past vaccines, and all vaccines together over the past 30 years.

This must be the worst health and government policies scandal in Ontario history. The current tyranny has left the public fearful of what the immediate future holds for everyone who continues to stay in this formerly stable, prosperous, and well governed Canadian province.

Sincerely,

Steve Jalsevac

Peterborough, ON

