LifeSite reports the unfiltered truth on crucial issues ignored by the mainstream media

One of the things LifeSiteNews has always specialized in has been reporting on many new, huge developments that seem hardly believable because they are not yet covered, or covered accurately, in all the other news media.

All of our COVID reporting especially fell into that category and it did take some time for readers to accept that what we were telling them was indeed true as a result of the enormous research we always engage in for our reporting. Those articles eventually received many millions of page views and much praise from readers for being so far ahead of all the other media.

The same has happened with the World Economic Forum, the New World Order and the truth about the Ukraine/Russia/NATO conflict and much more. It can admittedly be difficult to endure the often angry backlash from even long-time, but suddenly disbelieving readers, and even some donors, when we first start reporting on such things. However, it always balances out over time as the rest of the media eventually start to catch up to our reporting.

Tucker Carlson has thankfully been doing much of the same, now reaching vast audiences through X, formerly Twitter, thanks to Elon Musk. That has been taking some of the heat off those of us reporting similar things from initial disbelievers.

We have three blockbuster Tucker-related reports for you on LifeSiteNews.com.

His interview with the eccentric Alex Jones is an absolute must-read/must-watch. We realize that many understandably find the Alex Jones personality difficult to endure, but, as Carlson reveals with evidence, Jones has been astonishingly correct on almost all of his predictions. A few times he has been wrong and once quite sadly very wrong for which he eventually profusely apologized. No one has a perfect record.

The interview is not only fascinating from beginning to end, it above all discusses subjects of the very gravest nature for the United States and all of humanity and confirms much of what our research and reporting have revealed. That is our interest in the interview. We apologize that there is some profane language in the interview but the good far outweighs the negative of that failing.

We urge you to pray for both Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson who would be even more effective, insightful and helpful if they became persons of deep Christian faith. That is what is missing, not that either one is anti-Christian.

They both have repeatedly admitted they have come to realize we are in a great spiritual battle between good and evil but both of them, especially Jones, don’t have the spiritual formation needed to properly understand what that means and what to do about it. Still, they are heroically committed truth-tellers. They reach massive audiences with critically needed information censored almost everywhere else. That can be said about Jones again now since he has just been admitted back onto X, formerly Twitter.

The second crucial interview by Tucker is with Congressman Thomas Massie. This is also a must-watch/must-view. You will understand when you watch or read it.

The third item is a report on the possibility that Donald Trump may choose Tucker Carlson as his vice-presidential running mate. Now wouldn’t that be fascinating!

Then we have another seemingly unbelievable report from Canada’s Parliament with the taxpayer-funded national broadcasting corporation still planning to give massive bonuses to senior staff while having to lay off 600 of its lower-level employees because of plummeting audience numbers and advertising. Yes, you read that right.

There is much more, but those are just a few from Friday.

From LifeSiteNews, you can always expect to get the truth no matter what risks might be involved for us. Truth has its own great power to do good and to save life.

