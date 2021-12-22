LifeSite staffer calls on young culture warriors to enlist in revamped internship program

Alejandro Rodriguez explained his journey from being a philosophy major to a highly-talented devout Christian fighting on the frontlines of the battle for life, family, faith, and culture.

(LifeSiteNews) — Have you heard of LifeSite internships? Well, in this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, you will hear from a former LifeSite intern and now a full-time employee in our video department, who shares his incredible story.

Alejandro Rodriguez explained his journey from being a philosophy major to a highly-talented devout Christian fighting on the frontlines of the battle for life, family, faith, and culture. He encouraged all the young people to consider joining this battle today.

Alejandro detailed how the internship program was “an amazing experience” to grow in the faith and a spiritual life with Jesus Christ.

“One of the key words that we kind of clicked on was that we were here for God,” he said. “We were here for the faith, and no matter what God was calling us to, we would do that for Him and for Him alone.”



We also discussed how the internship has helped him in his professional development as a full-time member of the video department. Alejandro spoke about the importance of learning from mentors, sharing creative ideas, and said “listening to each other” is key.

Alejandro called on everyone “to be open to the will of God,” and to not be close-minded about career and educational goals. “There’s always something to learn, no matter how long you’ve been in school, no matter how long you’ve been in your specific career, there’s always something for you to learn,” he added.

Finally, Alejandro mentioned the beautiful experiences of peer-to-peer interaction and close friendships that the internship helped develop and maintain beyond the duration of the program. He said that former interns continue to grow in the faith in “a little alumni chat that we go around and share little tidbits from what we learned each day.”

I hope you enjoyed this wonderful testimony!

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

