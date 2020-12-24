LifeSite wishes you a Merry Christmas!

December 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On behalf of all of us here at LifeSiteNews, I wanted to wish you and your families a happy and holy Christmas.

Please know that LifeSite will be back on January 4th. We're taking a much needed break.

Until then, you can read all of the coverage we’ve produced over the last several days, especially our annual Christmas reflections, which can be read by clicking here.

Many of our staff have contributed their own personal reflections this Christmas for you to enjoy. May their writings be a blessing for you and your families!

Again, for all of us here at LifeSiteNews, may God bless you and may you have a happy and holy Christmas.