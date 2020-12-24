John-Henry Westen

LifeSite wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Christ is born this day!
Thu Dec 24, 2020 - 12:24 pm EST
John-Henry Westen
December 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) –  On behalf of all of us here at LifeSiteNews, I wanted to wish you and your families a happy and holy Christmas.

Please know that LifeSite will be back on January 4th. We're taking a much needed break.

Until then, you can read all of the coverage we’ve produced over the last several days, especially our annual Christmas reflections, which can be read by clicking here.

Many of our staff have contributed their own personal reflections this Christmas for you to enjoy. May their writings be a blessing for you and your families!

Again, for all of us here at LifeSiteNews, may God bless you and may you have a happy and holy Christmas. 

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.