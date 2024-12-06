LifeSiteNews doesn’t just work to bring you truth, it spreads hope in the midst of crisis

Whether it's the crisis in the Church or the fear of escalating wars, LifeSiteNews is committed to spreading the truth and the hope found only in Our Lord. Please donate to our Christmas campaign for the most reliable, honest and principled news on life, family, faith and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Dear LifeSiteNews Readers,

Before reading this note be sure to watch or listen, if you have not already done so, to LifeSiteNews’ Christina Rossini’s beautiful rendition of ‘O Holy Night. It is an excellent preparation to remind us all that Our Lord is with us, regardless of all the bad news we face.

Today, we unfortunately have several major disturbing reports, but ones that you must know about so that you can be prepared for what you will eventually be exposed to anyway. The positive aspect is that you are receiving this news with the right context, from a Catholic, thoroughly Christian, perspective. That will be missing in almost all the other news sources.

Hugely significant! Russia’s foreign minister told Tucker Carlson in person in Moscow that the West must avoid making this “serious mistake.” Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, published Thursday night, was an 80-minute conversation that provides remarkable insights on war and politics beyond the narratives we are told by the mainstream media. Thank God for Tucker Carlson making an effort to open communications between the West and Russia to hopefully prevent a large war! Read the article. Watch the interview. It is very enlightening since today’s Western public is hardly even allowed to see and hear “the other side,” which used to be a normal thing in the past.

A mother promoted by CNN claims that her 10-year-old son “knew since birth” that he was “transgender.” Right, and I have some land to sell you in the Florida swamp. But the problem is that this mother seems to really believe this. Why? Why are so many women doing this to their children now? It violates all natural motherly instincts.

The collapse of religious belief and practice, the lack of truth in almost all media, pervasive liberal social indoctrination in schools and drug use all must have something to do with this very harmful trend. Pray for that child AND his mother. Such women appear to be demonically influenced to some degree. Hopefully she can be loved to the truth and for true love of her child.

The Renfrew County Catholic School Board is now coming after Josh Alexander for nearly $47,000 after the Ontario Divisional Court dismissed his appeal to overturn the board’s suspension of him for upholding Biblical beliefs on gender issues. This unbelievably keeps going on and on, and Josh is not even a Catholic. Where are the bishops and priests in that diocese? They might as well put a permanent “gone for the holidays” sign on their doors if they cannot be strongly outspoken in Josh’s defense.

Global leaders sign UN declaration aimed at censoring “misinformation” and “hate speech” online. The Cascais Declaration states that the leaders who signed it are “alarmed” at what is described as a global spread, online and offline, of ‘disinformation, misinformation and hate speech.’ Those words are nothing more than distracting mumbo-jumbo. They are actually alarmed that their efforts to censor the internet and ALL media from exposing their evil plans have not fully succeeded yet. Trump appears ready to strongly fight these efforts.

Along similar lines, the World Economic Forum is pushing a mandatory digital ID for every single human on the planet (whom they have not yet eliminated with their “vaccines” and other depopulation efforts) to facilitate global metaverse governance. There is no choice; only coercion and contradiction to confuse our cognition toward total control. We must resist. For one thing, as much as possible, use only cash for purchases, no matter how inconvenient. They can’t track that, and it will delay the digital ID.

Pope Francis has approved an LGBT “pilgrimage” into St. Peters for the 2025 Jubilee. What can one say anymore about these things. Not only Catholics, but the whole world is being betrayed by these travesties. The Catholic Church, as a divine institution, is the most reliable guide for us on moral issues in the world, but the current Vatican at its leadership, is moving steadily in the opposite direction. Pray.

We have more crucial, eye-opening reports on Israel and its founding Zionist ideology today. There has been much resistance to these reports, primarily from people not fully reading them and all the included evidence. It has been a strange phenomenon.

Confirming what we have been reporting for some time, an explosive, confirmed development, is that former Israeli defense minister Moshe Yaalon has affirmed that the IDF is committing “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza. That is one of the gravest violations of international law and a moral evil.

It took great courage for Yaalon to speak out like this. He decried Israeli crimes in Gaza and indicated the ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu should have also included hard-right (extreme supremacist Zionist) ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich, and described the polices of these individuals as “Mein Kampf in reverse.” This is very serious. Of course, Netanyahu is, as usual, playing the false victim and attacking Yaalon.

We also have a special and long-needed special report for you today on “Why did the founder of Zionism support the genocide of Armenians?”

Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism, first offered to buy Palestine with an offer to pay the debts of the Ottoman Empire. When this was rejected, he then agreed to direct the Zionist press to support the horrendous massacre of 1.5 million Armenians – one of the greatest crimes in modern history. Most of our media and education institutions have been cowed by the Zionists to suppress this inconvenient truth which included the Turks literally having crucified Armenian men AND women along roadways. I have seen photos of this but of course it is denied that this actually happened.

Bishop Egan lamented Britain’s loss of its Christian heritage after the country’s euthanasia bill passed its Second Reading by 330 votes to 275. “Our world here in the UK has now changed, unfortunately not for the better,” he wrote. He is sadly ever so right. Britian is a mess at this time.

We have received reports that the Vatican is considering taking action against the annual, traditional Chartres pilgrimage, perhaps banning Mass in the cathedral. See Here and here (in French). This is terrible. A LifeSiteNews report is coming.

Some good News! Speaker Mike Johnson says he supports defunding Planned Parenthood: “I would like to.” Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and JD Vance have also called for cutting the abortion giant’s taxpayer funding. This would be really big if it does happen. Americans, flood Johnson with communications to ensure he follows through. He as to know the people want this…

Please donate to our Christmas campaign for the most reliable, honest and principled news on life, family, faith and freedom.

Have a wonderful weekend.

Steve Jalsevac

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

