LifeSite is about treasuring the sacredness of every life, trusting in God’s will and ALWAYS doing what is right

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews readers,

We are now in full-scale, last-minute begging mode on our Fall Campaign. With officially only one day to go we are still short a huge $237,000.

It may seem impossible to raise that amount in so little time, but we have been there before and somehow you came through and the goal was reached. The Summer Campaign also seemed hopelessly behind at this stage, and then there was a huge surge and we reached 97 percent of the goal by the end of the next week after all the cheques and other late donations came in. We were hugely grateful and relieved!

So, good people, there are so many who read LifeSiteNews every day that if everyone gave only $10 you would easily get us up to and well over the goal. That is all that it takes.

PLEASE give whatever you are able to give TODAY. Donate to give.lifesitenews.com

Thursday’s story about little Judah Wilhelm is a wonderfully inspiring story of love, hope and fidelity to God’s will, versus the will of too many doctors who see abortion as a supposed convenient solution to a difficult pregnancy. It is an ideal LifeSiteNews article that we most enjoy writing about and publishing. It is what we are all about – treasuring the sacredness of every single life, always trusting in God’s will and ALWAYS doing what is right. You will enjoy reading it amidst all the gloom and doom of our times. It made my day.

Opposite to the above, we must report the U.N. celebrating “International Safe Abortion Day.” Do they not have any understanding how profane that is? They should more appropriately call it “Dangerous killing a child and maiming the mother day.” It is a total contradiction to the world “safe.” Imagine actually “celebrating” such an evil! This is the United Nations, formed and dedicated to world peace.

I was in Toronto, Canada, many years ago, close to Mother Teresa when she warned the many “social justice” Catholics there that “the greatest destroyer of peace is abortion.” They did not want to hear that. And then in 1994, at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., in front of very pro-abortion Bill and Hilary Clinton, she stated, “I feel that the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?” She was right and we seem to be closer to her prophetic words being fulfilled now more than ever before.

Justin Trudeau may finally be at the end of his disastrous political career. A former Indian diplomat has accused him of keeping his private plane “full of” cocaine. Deepak Vohra said the Canadian prime minister “has definitely gone insane. He has become lonely. He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo” and that he was so high on the substance he missed an important G20 dinner. His recent visit to India was a diplomatic disaster. The weird situation of his return plane being delayed for two days for unexplained reasons appears now to be solved.

There was probably nothing wrong with the plane. Vohra alleged on Monday that there was a “credible rumor” that Indian drug-sniffing dogs found cocaine on Trudeau’s government plane while it was parked in Delhi. It seems he was recovering from a cocaine overdose before he could fly home. This is not surprising. It has long been known that Trudeau indulges in illicit drugs. Let’s hope this finally leads to Canada being rid of this total narcissist and Great Reset tyrant who has been destroying Canada and its international reputation.

There was a very interesting report yesterday on the second Republican presidential candidates’ debate, minus Trump.

If you have not yet done so, please read the upbeat article from yesterday about the president of Hungary, Katalin Novák, who praised and then later met with X CEO Elon Musk to discuss his support for large families. We are delighted to have been able to report such a positive news development. We may strongly disagree with Musk on some issues, but he does also get some things very right. He is obviously sincere about his often-repeated claim that the world needs many more children, and the ongoing population decline is a looming disaster – a huge contrast to the globalists’ accusation that there are far too many people on the planet.

I will just mention one more item from the many articles in Thursday’s LifeSiteNews. You will really enjoy the upbeat interview by John-Henry Westen with the highly successful Million Person March chief organizer, Kamel El-Cheikh. I found it surprisingly encouraging to watch the interview. El-Cheikh is a delightful, sincere person, well aware of what is going on in the world today and the great need to protect children from the perverse LGBT movement and promote parental rights and the need for persons of all faiths and cultures to work together to defeat this trend. You will enjoy watching it.

Again, with only one day to go to the end of our campaign, and the end of our appeals to you, we still need a huge surge in donations to keep this mission operating. Remember, just $10 from each person will easily get us over the goal.

Please send your gift via give.lifesitenews.com

If you cannot give, please pray for the success of this campaign, as we do each morning of the campaign.

Those prayers are ALWAYS deeply appreciated.

Thank you to one and all from the entire LifeSiteNews team.

Steve Jalsevac

Co-founder

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











