LifeSiteNews will never stop fighting the anti-life and anti-God agenda of the Great Reset globalists

We are immensely grateful for your donations that allow us to provide this unique, truthful news service to the world, for the benefit of the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — This is Day 2 of our Special 25-Day Countdown to Christmas campaign with video Gifts of Gratitude personal messages from many of our staff to you. We have never done this before. I am sure you will enjoy this opportunity to see and hear every day from these exceptional members of our team who make LifeSiteNews possible.

And then we have a $22,000 matching gift opportunity for you to help us launch this campaign. To double your donation early in the campaign, click on give.lifeSitenews.com.

The LifeSiteNews team will be grateful to you for whatever you can contribute.

In my LifeSiteNews founder’s speech at our 25th Anniversary Gala in Florida this past August, I stated, “The last few years, the world has gone mad, but you are sane, you are all very sane, and you are in one of the sanest groups that you will ever be in for the next few years.” And I meant that to also refer to all of you who read and view LifeSiteNews publications on a regular basis but could not attend the gala.

What I intended also to add, but forgot to mention, was that you are also among the most well-informed people on the planet regarding the many issues that we cover. I sincerely mean that. Unfortunately, that knowledge often comes with the burden of people often not believing you because they are not exposed to what you are every day from LifeSiteNews and the many incredible, believable professionals and heroes that we quote all the time.

For instance, today we report on the astounding 30 straight days of possibly the largest human protests in history that have been taking place in Brazil over what was very likely a corrupt election that resulted in the defeat of pro-life, pro-family and health-mandates-opposed President Jair Bolsonaro. The declared alleged winner in the very close election was socialist, convicted criminal Lula da Silva. Most Brazilians do not believe that he could possibly have legitimately won the election.

Have you heard or read anything about this in any of your regular media? I doubt it, or if you did, they did not show the astounding crowds or the reporting likely lacked objectivity on what was really happening there. The importance of this story is that if the protesters are successful, the anti-life, anti-family and anti-God agenda of the Great Reset globalists will suffer a major defeat from this huge Christian nation for their agenda that we have been extensively reporting on for the past few years.

And speaking of that, we continue to extensively report on COVID-related issues because it is all incredibly central to our life and family issues mission. There is no doubt of this whatever. We now know the “virus” was created in a lab, it was perhaps leaked from the lab, deliberately or not, and allowed to be taken by travelers throughout the world for the purpose of facilitating a global, WHO-coordinated program of historically unprecedented control of the world population via devastating health mandates and lockdowns that in turn have led to ongoing catastrophic results.

We now see that the deaths and serious injuries from the jabs (we refuse to call them vaccines) are steadily increasing at an alarming rate in all nations and regions that have been giving the most COVID injections. There will be more on this in the coming days.

Increasing numbers of leading medical scientists, physicians and other professionals are postulating that this is looking like a global depopulation program, among other things – all tied to the Great Reset New World Order. This is in turn looking to be the ultimate anti-life movement in all of history, cloaked in the disguise of “health” and alleged solutions to fake, man-caused “climate change.”

If you have been consistently reading LifeSiteNews, you know much of the above, or at least you know it is a real possibility. Not because we say it but because of those we quote and the evidence that they provide.

You or some of your family members may be alive or not suffering grievously because of the information that you have received from us. There are six reports here, here, here, here, especially here, here and above all here on these related issues just today.

And there are 11 abortion and other direct life-issues related articles today here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

But there is also, as usual, much more today on many other critical issues that we regularly cover.

We are immensely grateful for your donations that allow us to provide this unique, truthful news service to the world, for the benefit of the world.

Please make the most generous gift that you can this Christmas season by clicking on give.lifesitenews.com to help us to continue to serve you to the maximum.

With immense gratitude,

Steve Jalsevac

Co-founder and president

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











