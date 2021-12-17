LifeSite’s beginnings and fighting the occult: Q&A with John-Henry Westen

I talked about how LifeSite got started, the importance of pregnancy resource centers, and how to engage in the spiritual battle against Satan.

(LifeSiteNews) – Today, enjoy this special bi-monthly episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, where I answer questions from LifeSite’s monthly donors, or Sustainers. This is the final Sustainers Segment of the year and it’s a great one. Enjoy!

LifeSite is on the front lines of the pro-life movement and the fight to regain our culture, so we are constantly under spiritual attack from the demons. Listen to my entire talk to learn a few practical tips which you can use to combat our real invisible enemies.

I also mentioned in the show the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, and how this would push the abortion issue back to individual states. There are countless organizations across the United States that are helping women to choose life and saving children in the womb.

LifeSite has compiled a list of resources and pregnancy centers across the nation which are making a difference. If you or someone you know is struggling with an “unplanned” pregnancy, reach out to these groups for help: https://lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/abortion/pregnant-need-help/

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

