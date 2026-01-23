LifeSite’s ‘Christ is King’ billboards viewed 15 million times in the US

Help erect more billboards in the U.S. – LifeFunder.com/christisking
FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — It can sometimes seem like evil has already triumphed in our world.
Mankind has turned away from God and the evil consequences of this apostasy are seen everywhere: More than a billion innocent babies murdered; families and societies destroyed; crime rampant; vice triumphant; and countless lives devoid of meaning and filled with anguish and despair.
Worst of all, everyday men and women die without the grace of God and enter immediately into the eternal sufferings of Hell.
But there is a solution to this evil.
Pope Pius XI taught, “When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony.”
When mankind turns back to Christ the King, our society will be transformed. Babies will be cherished and protected once again, families and communities will flourish, and the grace of God will transform hearts and prepare souls for eternal life with Him.
To bring the day of restoration closer, Pius XI asked us “once more to render public homage to Christ.”
Thanks to your support, LifeSiteNews is doing just that.
Our “Christ is King” billboards have now been viewed around 15 million times in 16 locations!
Large 14-foot x 48-foot billboards have so far appeared in:
Georgetown, Texas
Omaha, Nebraska
Kansas City, Missouri
Chicago, Illinois
Akron, Ohio
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Nashville, Tennessee
Sayreville, New Jersey
Smaller billboards have appeared at locations across northern Texas and a digital billboard has been displayed in Kansas City, Missouri.
Your support for this campaign has given honor to Christ in the public square. Your generosity has proclaimed His Kingship to millions of souls. Your sacrifices have brought the restoration of our society one step closer.
But there is still much more to be done.
Our goal is to display billboards in all 50 U.S. states, across Canada, and then across the whole world.
It costs an average of $8,000 to display a billboard for four weeks. For every $8,000 raised, another state or city will see Christ’s reign proclaimed!
Together, we could reach hundreds of millions of people in America and across the world.
Your continued support will help make this possible. If you would like to fund more “Christ is King,” pro-life, and pro-family billboards in the U.S., then please make a donation here: www.lifefunder.com/christisking
If you would like to fund a billboard in Canada, please do so here: www.lifefunder.com/kingofcanada
Together, we are fulfilling the mission entrusted to us by Pope Pius XI.
Together, we are giving public honor to Jesus Christ.
I am incredibly grateful for your partnership in this mission.
In Christ the King,
John-Henry Westen
CEO & Editor-in-Chief
LifeSiteNews